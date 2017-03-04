Woman raising money for Rocket Market lawsuit ordered to delete her page

The Spokane woman behind a GoFundMe page to help raise money to pay for a lawsuit against Rocket Market was ordered to delete the page.

On Thursday night, she got word of a defamation claims letter sent to KHQ claiming the page contained defamatory statements towards the neighbors behind the original lawsuit.

Kate Rau told KHQ she didn't know about the letter or had even seen it until we showed it to her Thursday night. She says she's shocked.

The letter to Rau from the lawyer, Jed Barden cites two specific parts of that GoFundMe page that lists defamatory statements, “The plaintiffs are a very small number of neighbors (three households) who are demanding that they stop their live music series. These events take place twice a week, in the summer months only. The plaintiffs complain that the music is so loud that they cannot hear their televisions, and are asking not only that the music series stop . . . .”

Rau says after she read the letter, she says it just doesn't make sense. She says she specifically didn't name the neighbors. She says this all seems like a bullying tactic. "To me, that is a blatant act of intimidation. He wanted it out there and he says in that cease and desist letter that I have mislead people with the GoFundMe page and that is extremely offensive and to me that is defamatory because I said nothing that was not directly taken from their lawsuit which is a public document," said Rau.

Rau says since the letter was on the news Thursday night, the GoFundMe raised over $1,500.

The letter threatens to move forward with a lawsuit, unless Rau stops collecting money through the GoFundMe account.

However, Rau says, that's not going to happen. She maintains she's done nothing wrong and all of this falls under the first amendment.

Barden says it's still defamation, because her comments were used in the newspaper which also named his client's.

On Friday night, KHQ asked Barden about his delivery of the letter and whether he considered it an intimidation tactic. Barden told us he mailed the letter to Rau on Thursday and added he'd call the letter a settlement offer.