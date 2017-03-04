Coeur d'Alene rape suspect turns himself in

Update: Coeur d'Alene Police say they are no longer searching for rape suspect Steven Garrett Bruna.

Officers, working with the U.S. Marshal Service contacted members of Bruna's family along with his attorney and Bruna turned himself in to the Kootenai County Jail Saturday evening.

Bruna was wanted for the sexual assault of two female victims at his house during the early morning hours of March 2, 2017. Bruna's first court appearance is scheduled for Monday.

Previous:

Coeur d'Alene Police are actively looking for 20-year-old Steven "Garrett" Bruna, after two women say he forcibly raped them earlier this week.

On March 2, 2017, officers were contacted by a woman who said she was with Bruna earlier that morning. The woman said she arrived at Bruna's home, and he took her into his bedroom and forcibly raped her. Officers say the victim was able to leave with minor injuries.

While investigating that incident, detectives were contacted by a second woman who had also been at Bruna's home during the early morning hours of March 2. That woman reported a similar encounter with Bruna earlier in the night.

Bruna is 6'2", 185 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He has an active warrant for his arrest. If you know where he is, the Coeur d'Alene Police Department would like you to give them a call. (208) 769-2320