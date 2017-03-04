Trump alleges Obama had Trump phones wiretapped during race

Trump alleges Obama had Trump phones wiretapped during racePosted: Updated:
Father trying to drown infant twins fatally shot by neighbor
ADA, Okla. (AP) - Authorities say a man who was trying to drown his infant 3-month-old twin son and daughter in southeastern Oklahoma was fatally shot by a neighbor. City of Ada spokeswoman Lisa Bratcher told reporters that 27-year-old Leland Foster of Poteau died after being shot Friday after a 12-year-old ran from the home to the neighbor for help.>>
Driver killed in Spokane Festival of Speed crash identified as Chuck Lyford
UPDATE: The man killed in Sunday's Festival of Speed crash at the Spokane County Raceway has been identified as Chuck Lyford. Lyford lost control of his race car and was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. The Spokane ounty Raceway posted a message on their Facebook page saying, "It was a very tragic day today at Spokane County Raceway.>>
Spokane Craigslist ad seeks 'generic father figure for backyard BBQ'
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane Craigslist advertisement is getting a lot of attention ahead of Father's Day weekend. A group of individuals ranging in age from 21 to 26 posted that they are throwing a backyard BBQ, and are on a mission to find themselves a father figure for their party. The ad reads, "...while most of us know how to operate a grill, none of us are prepared to fill the role of 'BBQ Dad.'" The party will take place June 17th from>>
Body found behind Spokane liquor store
SPOKANE, Wash. - Update: Spokane police are asking for the public's help after a dead man was found in the 1100 block of N. Division Monday morning. Police were called to the area at about 10:30 a.m. where the body had been found in the alleyway behind the Liquor and Wine Store. Spokane Police officers and Major Crimes detectives responded to the scene for the investigation. Police are actively investigating to determine the cause and nature of the death.>>
Woman shows up to Post Falls Police Department to claim lost purse with marijuana in it
POST FALLS, Idaho - A north Idaho woman faced quite the dilemma over the weekend. Post Falls Police say on their Facebook page that a purse was found on Highway 41. The purse had identification inside, but it also contained marijuana. Post Falls Police say they contacted the woman about finding the purse, so she showed up. The woman claimed her purse and also admitted that the marijuana was hers. She was cited and released.>>
Spokane deputies investigating fatal stabbing in Airway Heights; suspect arrested
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - Update: Spokane County deputies say they have made an arrest in the fatal stabbing of a woman in Airway Heights. Deputies say they have taken arrested 59-year-old Daniel T. Love for second degree murder. He has been transported to the Spokane County Jail where he will be booked for the charge.>>
