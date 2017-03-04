Woman dead, man and child injured in southwest Idaho crash

A 33-year-old Boise woman died and a man and 3-year-old boy sustained injuries after all were ejected from a vehicle in a crash on Interstate 84 near Caldwell.



Idaho State Police say Jessica L. Smith died at the scene of the crash at about 10:15 p.m. Friday.



Police say 38-year-old Timothy J. Ficarro of Meridian was driving west in a 2001 Chevy Malibu when the vehicle's left rear tire blew and Ficarro lost control.



Police say the vehicle veered off the left shoulder and overturned, ejecting the occupants.



Police say Smith or Ficarro weren't wearing seatbelts. Police say the child was buckled in a car seat but the seat wasn't secured to the vehicle.



Ficarro and the child were transported to St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)