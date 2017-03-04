Man found dead near home; face shows signs of fight

Police say a 53-year-old man was found dead outside his Bellingham home with injuries to his head and face.



The Bellingham Herald reports officers responded to a 911 call to a home after the man's roommate asked a neighbor to call.



Bellingham police Lt. Danette Beckley says initial indications, based on evidence at the scene, are that there may have been some sort of fight or confrontation.



Police don't believe it was a random act.



Police are investigating.



___



Information from: The Bellingham Herald, http://www.bellinghamherald.com

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)