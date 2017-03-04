First House health care votes near, GOP dissenters persist

Republicans seem set to start muscling legislation through Congress reshaping the country's health care system.



Don't confuse that with GOP unity or assume that success is guaranteed. Unresolved disputes over taxes and Medicaid rage on. And conservatives complaining that Republican proposals are too timid could undermine efforts.



Two House committees - Energy and Commerce, and Ways and Means - plan to begin voting Wednesday on the legislation unless problems emerge. Leaders want to push the package through the House this month and hope the Senate can consider it by Congress' early April recess.



It's an ambitious calendar for perhaps the year's most momentous congressional battle.



It follows seven years of saber rattling by Republicans. They long sought to repeal President Barack Obama's health care overhaul but lacked a consensus.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)