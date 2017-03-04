First House health care votes near, GOP dissenters persist

First House health care votes near, GOP dissenters persistPosted: Updated:
ADA, Okla. (AP) - Authorities say a man who was trying to drown his infant 3-month-old twin son and daughter in southeastern Oklahoma was fatally shot by a neighbor. City of Ada spokeswoman Lisa Bratcher told reporters that 27-year-old Leland Foster of Poteau died after being shot Friday after a 12-year-old ran from the home to the neighbor for help.>>
UPDATE: The man killed in Sunday's Festival of Speed crash at the Spokane County Raceway has been identified as Chuck Lyford. Lyford lost control of his race car and was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. The Spokane ounty Raceway posted a message on their Facebook page saying, "It was a very tragic day today at Spokane County Raceway.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Update: Spokane police are asking for the public's help after a dead man was found in the 1100 block of N. Division Monday morning. Police were called to the area at about 10:30 a.m. where the body had been found in the alleyway behind the Liquor and Wine Store. Spokane Police officers and Major Crimes detectives responded to the scene for the investigation. Police are actively investigating to determine the cause and nature of the death.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane Craigslist advertisement is getting a lot of attention ahead of Father's Day weekend. A group of individuals ranging in age from 21 to 26 posted that they are throwing a backyard BBQ, and are on a mission to find themselves a father figure for their party. The ad reads, "...while most of us know how to operate a grill, none of us are prepared to fill the role of 'BBQ Dad.'" The party will take place June 17th from>>
POST FALLS, Idaho - A north Idaho woman faced quite the dilemma over the weekend. Post Falls Police say on their Facebook page that a purse was found on Highway 41. The purse had identification inside, but it also contained marijuana. Post Falls Police say they contacted the woman about finding the purse, so she showed up.>>
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - Update: Spokane County deputies say they have made an arrest in the fatal stabbing of a woman in Airway Heights. Deputies say they have taken arrested 59-year-old Daniel T. Love for second degree murder. He has been transported to the Spokane County Jail where he will be booked for the charge.>>
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - The Coeur d'Alene police department is seeking information regarding someone using a blowgun type weapon to shoot animals. Police say that on June 3, animal control officers took a report from an animal owner who noticed their cat had a metal rod protruding from its body.>>
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Coeur d’Alene Police Detectives are continuing the death investigation for two people found at the Falls Creek apartment complex last week. On Monday, police identified the two people involved. Coeur d'Alene Police say the two people found have been identified as 25-year-old Katlyn A. Dettwiler and 28-year-old Peter J. Dettwiler, both of Coeur d'Alene.>>
Spokane Police are on the scene of a reported shooting at an apartment complex near the Indian Canyon Golf Course Monday afternoon. Police responded to the call just before 2 p.m. Monday. Police on scene at the Canyon Green Apartments on S. Westcliff Dr. confirmed one person was dead, but additional details were not immediately known.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Assaults and threats against Spokane Transit Authority drivers appear to be on the rise, and that has drivers concerned. Drivers' union president Thomas Leighty says that just since December there have been seven incidents involving drivers.>>
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - Friends are remembering a great racer after a tragic accident at the Spokane County Raceway. Chuck Lyford died from his injuries after he reportedly lost control of his car, and crashed. Friends are now making sure his memory lives on. Brad Haskin is from the west side of Washington state and has known Lyford for most of his life.>>
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - Probable cause documents released Monday are shedding more light on a stabbing at a trailer park in Airway Heights over the weekend. The stabbing happened Sunday morning around 11:30 a.m. Police received a call from a woman saying she was stabbed before the call disconnected. Her roommate, Daniel Parks, called back a short time later to tell police his roommate was bleeding on the floor.>>
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley Police say that on Sunday night around 6:30 p.m., a friend of robbery suspect Richard A. Rod called wanting to talk to law enforcement near the Public Safety Building. The friend told police Rod wanted to clear his name. Spokane Police made contact with Rod and notified Spokane Valley Major Crimes detectives working the case.>>
MERIDIAN, Idaho (AP) - An Idaho woman says she discovered a Nazi explosive as she was helping her parents clean out their shed in Meridian. Kuna resident Diana Landa says she identified the artifact by a Nazi insignia and the year 1938 etched on the bottom of it. Landa's parents have lived in their home for 25 years and say they have no idea where explosive came from and how it got to their shed.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - Fairchild Air Force Base near Spokane has been assigned an additional dozen air refueling tanker planes. The Air Force said Monday it will move 12 of its older KC-135 tankers to Fairchild to make room for the new KC-46A tankers elsewhere. That will bring the size of Fairchild's tanker fleet to 56, making it one of the biggest air-refueling facilities in the country.>>
