Boise police have new police dog following shooting

The Boise Police Department has a new police dog to replace a dog shot and killed by a suspect who also wounded two police officers.



The agency announced Friday that the 2-year-old Belgian Malinois/German shepherd mix named Edo is trained in drug detection and suspect apprehension.





Edo replaces Jardo, who died after being shot Nov. 11 in Boise by a suspect in a previous shooting and carjacking.



Cpl. Chris Davis and Cpl. Kevin Holtry were also shot. Davis was treated and released from a hospital while Holtry was paralyzed below the waist and has been in long-term rehabilitation.



The suspect, Marco Romero, died in the shootout.

