Canada minister addresses influx of asylum-seekers from US - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Canada minister addresses influx of asylum-seekers from US

Posted: Updated:
Photo: NBC Photo: NBC
EMERSON, Manitoba -

Canada's federal public safety minister is insisting resources are in place and laws are being enforced when it comes to the influx of asylum-seekers from the United States.
    
Ralph Goodale on Saturday visited Emerson, Manitoba, a small border town that has seen some 200 illicit crossings so far this year.
    
The Liberal Party member says the federal government is examining requests from Manitoba and Quebec for more help to pay for immigrant support services.
    
The surge of migrants has been prompted in part by a crackdown on immigration in the U.S.
    
Some opposition Conservative Party members have called on the government to charge the migrants with crossing the border illegally. Goodale says those charges cannot be laid against people undergoing active refugee claims.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Father trying to drown infant twins fatally shot by neighbor

    Father trying to drown infant twins fatally shot by neighbor

    Monday, June 5 2017 11:49 AM EDT2017-06-05 15:49:00 GMT

    ADA, Okla. (AP) - Authorities say a man who was trying to drown his infant 3-month-old twin son and daughter in southeastern Oklahoma was fatally shot by a neighbor. City of Ada spokeswoman Lisa Bratcher told reporters that 27-year-old Leland Foster of Poteau died after being shot Friday after a 12-year-old ran from the home to the neighbor for help.

    >>

    ADA, Okla. (AP) - Authorities say a man who was trying to drown his infant 3-month-old twin son and daughter in southeastern Oklahoma was fatally shot by a neighbor. City of Ada spokeswoman Lisa Bratcher told reporters that 27-year-old Leland Foster of Poteau died after being shot Friday after a 12-year-old ran from the home to the neighbor for help.

    >>

  • Driver killed in Spokane Festival of Speed crash identified as Chuck Lyford

    Driver killed in Spokane Festival of Speed crash identified as Chuck Lyford

    Monday, June 5 2017 5:43 PM EDT2017-06-05 21:43:51 GMT

    UPDATE: The man killed in Sunday's Festival of Speed crash at the Spokane County Raceway has been identified as Chuck Lyford. Lyford lost control of his race car and was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. The Spokane ounty Raceway posted a message on their Facebook page saying, "It was a very tragic day today at Spokane County Raceway.

    >>

    UPDATE: The man killed in Sunday's Festival of Speed crash at the Spokane County Raceway has been identified as Chuck Lyford. Lyford lost control of his race car and was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. The Spokane ounty Raceway posted a message on their Facebook page saying, "It was a very tragic day today at Spokane County Raceway.

    >>

  • Body found behind Spokane liquor store

    Body found behind Spokane liquor store

    Monday, June 5 2017 5:27 PM EDT2017-06-05 21:27:15 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Update: Spokane police are asking for the public's help after a dead man was found in the 1100 block of N. Division Monday morning. Police were called to the area at about 10:30 a.m. where the body had been found in the alleyway behind the Liquor and Wine Store. Spokane Police officers and Major Crimes detectives responded to the scene for the investigation. Police are actively investigating to determine the cause and nature of the death.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Update: Spokane police are asking for the public's help after a dead man was found in the 1100 block of N. Division Monday morning. Police were called to the area at about 10:30 a.m. where the body had been found in the alleyway behind the Liquor and Wine Store. Spokane Police officers and Major Crimes detectives responded to the scene for the investigation. Police are actively investigating to determine the cause and nature of the death.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Kidney search starts again for Newman Lake woman

    Kidney search starts again for Newman Lake woman

    Monday, June 5 2017 11:54 PM EDT2017-06-06 03:54:57 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Her journey to search for a kidney starts all over again after a potential match failed. We introduced you to a Newman Lake woman named Shelby Whitson almost three months ago. Her life is on the line. Shelby was very upbeat during our interview because she had just given blood to finalize a match for a new kidney but we all found out later that her body rejected it.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Her journey to search for a kidney starts all over again after a potential match failed. We introduced you to a Newman Lake woman named Shelby Whitson almost three months ago. Her life is on the line. Shelby was very upbeat during our interview because she had just given blood to finalize a match for a new kidney but we all found out later that her body rejected it.

    >>

  • Brian Schaeffer confirmed as Spokane's fire chief

    Brian Schaeffer confirmed as Spokane's fire chief

    Monday, June 5 2017 10:42 PM EDT2017-06-06 02:42:24 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane City Council voted unanimously to confirm Brian Schaeffer as the city's fire chief in a meeting Monday night. Schaeffer was selected after a long search in which a committee of community members, city administration and fire department staff reviewed video and written responses for 17 candidates that met the minimum qualifications. They then narrowed those candidates down to five finalists before Schaeffer was selected.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane City Council voted unanimously to confirm Brian Schaeffer as the city's fire chief in a meeting Monday night. Schaeffer was selected after a long search in which a committee of community members, city administration and fire department staff reviewed video and written responses for 17 candidates that met the minimum qualifications. They then narrowed those candidates down to five finalists before Schaeffer was selected.

    >>

  • Kootenai commissioners approve jail expansion

    Kootenai commissioners approve jail expansion

    Monday, June 5 2017 10:09 PM EDT2017-06-06 02:09:27 GMT

    KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - Kootenai County Commissioners have approved a $10 million jail expansion to help with the problem of overcrowding. According to Kootenai County Sheriff Ben Wolfinger, the jail will add more-than 100 beds, but Sheriff Wolfinger says this won't solve all their problems.

    >>

    KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - Kootenai County Commissioners have approved a $10 million jail expansion to help with the problem of overcrowding. According to Kootenai County Sheriff Ben Wolfinger, the jail will add more-than 100 beds, but Sheriff Wolfinger says this won't solve all their problems.

    >>
    •   