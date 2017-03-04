4 arrested at pro-Trump rally in Olympia, state patrol says - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

4 arrested at pro-Trump rally in Olympia, state patrol says

Posted: Updated:

The Washington State Patrol says four demonstrators were arrested Saturday in the state capital of Olympia at a rally in support of President Donald Trump, KOMO-TV reports.
    
The TV station says about 225 people attended the pro-Trump rally and a group of about 150 people against Trump staged a counter-protest.
    
Authorities did not say if the people arrested were pro-Trump or anti-Trump. The station reports that the demonstrators are accused of assaulting a police officer.
    
The state patrol tells KOMO that while no troopers were injured during the rally, a sergeant drove himself to the hospital to get checked out after a demonstrator threw an unknown substance at him.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Father trying to drown infant twins fatally shot by neighbor

    Father trying to drown infant twins fatally shot by neighbor

    Monday, June 5 2017 11:49 AM EDT2017-06-05 15:49:00 GMT

    ADA, Okla. (AP) - Authorities say a man who was trying to drown his infant 3-month-old twin son and daughter in southeastern Oklahoma was fatally shot by a neighbor. City of Ada spokeswoman Lisa Bratcher told reporters that 27-year-old Leland Foster of Poteau died after being shot Friday after a 12-year-old ran from the home to the neighbor for help.

    >>

    ADA, Okla. (AP) - Authorities say a man who was trying to drown his infant 3-month-old twin son and daughter in southeastern Oklahoma was fatally shot by a neighbor. City of Ada spokeswoman Lisa Bratcher told reporters that 27-year-old Leland Foster of Poteau died after being shot Friday after a 12-year-old ran from the home to the neighbor for help.

    >>

  • Driver killed in Spokane Festival of Speed crash identified as Chuck Lyford

    Driver killed in Spokane Festival of Speed crash identified as Chuck Lyford

    Monday, June 5 2017 5:43 PM EDT2017-06-05 21:43:51 GMT

    UPDATE: The man killed in Sunday's Festival of Speed crash at the Spokane County Raceway has been identified as Chuck Lyford. Lyford lost control of his race car and was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. The Spokane ounty Raceway posted a message on their Facebook page saying, "It was a very tragic day today at Spokane County Raceway.

    >>

    UPDATE: The man killed in Sunday's Festival of Speed crash at the Spokane County Raceway has been identified as Chuck Lyford. Lyford lost control of his race car and was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. The Spokane ounty Raceway posted a message on their Facebook page saying, "It was a very tragic day today at Spokane County Raceway.

    >>

  • Body found behind Spokane liquor store

    Body found behind Spokane liquor store

    Monday, June 5 2017 5:27 PM EDT2017-06-05 21:27:15 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Update: Spokane police are asking for the public's help after a dead man was found in the 1100 block of N. Division Monday morning. Police were called to the area at about 10:30 a.m. where the body had been found in the alleyway behind the Liquor and Wine Store. Spokane Police officers and Major Crimes detectives responded to the scene for the investigation. Police are actively investigating to determine the cause and nature of the death.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Update: Spokane police are asking for the public's help after a dead man was found in the 1100 block of N. Division Monday morning. Police were called to the area at about 10:30 a.m. where the body had been found in the alleyway behind the Liquor and Wine Store. Spokane Police officers and Major Crimes detectives responded to the scene for the investigation. Police are actively investigating to determine the cause and nature of the death.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Mad Minute stories for June 5, 2017

    Mad Minute stories for June 5, 2017

    Tuesday, June 6 2017 2:30 AM EDT2017-06-06 06:30:02 GMT

    KHQ.com - Here's an extended look at your Mad Minute stories for June 5, 2017

    >>

    KHQ.com - Here's an extended look at your Mad Minute stories for June 5, 2017

    >>

  • Documents reveal fight led to shooting in downtown alley

    Documents reveal fight led to shooting in downtown alley

    Tuesday, June 6 2017 1:11 AM EDT2017-06-06 05:11:54 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Court documents released Monday are offering more details about a fatal shooting near the Steam Plant restaurant in downtown Spokane Tuesday night. Police responded to the scene of a shooting around 10 o'clock Tuesday in the alley between 1st and 2nd Ave, just east of Lincoln.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Court documents released Monday are offering more details about a fatal shooting near the Steam Plant restaurant in downtown Spokane Tuesday night. Police responded to the scene of a shooting around 10 o'clock Tuesday in the alley between 1st and 2nd Ave, just east of Lincoln.

    >>

  • Friends remember driver killed at Spokane County Raceway

    Friends remember driver killed at Spokane County Raceway

    Tuesday, June 6 2017 12:45 AM EDT2017-06-06 04:45:01 GMT

    AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - Friends are remembering a great racer after a tragic accident at the Spokane County Raceway. Chuck Lyford died from his injuries after he reportedly lost control of his car, and crashed. Friends are now making sure his memory lives on. Brad Haskin is from the west side of Washington state and has known Lyford for most of his life.

    >>

    AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - Friends are remembering a great racer after a tragic accident at the Spokane County Raceway. Chuck Lyford died from his injuries after he reportedly lost control of his car, and crashed. Friends are now making sure his memory lives on. Brad Haskin is from the west side of Washington state and has known Lyford for most of his life.

    >>
    •   