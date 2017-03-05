AP-NORC Poll: Divided Americans worry county losing identity

AP-NORC Poll: Divided Americans worry county losing identityPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Father trying to drown infant twins fatally shot by neighbor
Father trying to drown infant twins fatally shot by neighbor
ADA, Okla. (AP) - Authorities say a man who was trying to drown his infant 3-month-old twin son and daughter in southeastern Oklahoma was fatally shot by a neighbor. City of Ada spokeswoman Lisa Bratcher told reporters that 27-year-old Leland Foster of Poteau died after being shot Friday after a 12-year-old ran from the home to the neighbor for help.>>
ADA, Okla. (AP) - Authorities say a man who was trying to drown his infant 3-month-old twin son and daughter in southeastern Oklahoma was fatally shot by a neighbor. City of Ada spokeswoman Lisa Bratcher told reporters that 27-year-old Leland Foster of Poteau died after being shot Friday after a 12-year-old ran from the home to the neighbor for help.>>
Documents reveal fight led to shooting in downtown alley
Documents reveal fight led to shooting in downtown alley
SPOKANE, Wash. - Court documents released Monday are offering more details about a fatal shooting near the Steam Plant restaurant in downtown Spokane Tuesday night. Police responded to the scene of a shooting around 10 o'clock Tuesday in the alley between 1st and 2nd Ave, just east of Lincoln.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Court documents released Monday are offering more details about a fatal shooting near the Steam Plant restaurant in downtown Spokane Tuesday night. Police responded to the scene of a shooting around 10 o'clock Tuesday in the alley between 1st and 2nd Ave, just east of Lincoln.>>
VIDEO: Rattlesnake hanging out in toilet
VIDEO: Rattlesnake hanging out in toilet
KHQ.COM - Everything is wrong with this video. Every. Single. Thing. YouTube user, Pomegranate Sunshine posted the video saying, "last night my girlfriend woke me up screaming because there was a snake in the toilet, thought she kidding." We've reached out to Pomegranate Sunshine for comment and will update this story if we hear back from him.>>
KHQ.COM - Everything is wrong with this video. Every. Single. Thing. YouTube user, Pomegranate Sunshine posted the video saying, "last night my girlfriend woke me up screaming because there was a snake in the toilet, thought she kidding." We've reached out to Pomegranate Sunshine for comment and will update this story if we hear back from him.>>
24-year-old man charged with murder in apartment shooting
24-year-old man charged with murder in apartment shooting
SPOKANE, Wash. - Update: Police said Tuesday that 24-year-old Tyler H. Clark was booked into jail on charges of second degree murder for shooting and killing a man after an argument at the Canyon Green Apartments on Monday. The identity of the victim has not yet been released.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Update: Police said Tuesday that 24-year-old Tyler H. Clark was booked into jail on charges of second degree murder for shooting and killing a man after an argument at the Canyon Green Apartments on Monday. The identity of the victim has not yet been released.>>
Body found behind Spokane liquor store
Body found behind Spokane liquor store
SPOKANE, Wash. - Update: Spokane police are asking for the public's help after a dead man was found in the 1100 block of N. Division Monday morning. Police were called to the area at about 10:30 a.m. where the body had been found in the alleyway behind the Liquor and Wine Store. Spokane Police officers and Major Crimes detectives responded to the scene for the investigation. Police are actively investigating to determine the cause and nature of the death.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Update: Spokane police are asking for the public's help after a dead man was found in the 1100 block of N. Division Monday morning. Police were called to the area at about 10:30 a.m. where the body had been found in the alleyway behind the Liquor and Wine Store. Spokane Police officers and Major Crimes detectives responded to the scene for the investigation. Police are actively investigating to determine the cause and nature of the death.>>
Driver killed in Spokane Festival of Speed crash identified as Chuck Lyford
Driver killed in Spokane Festival of Speed crash identified as Chuck Lyford
UPDATE: The man killed in Sunday's Festival of Speed crash at the Spokane County Raceway has been identified as Chuck Lyford. Lyford lost control of his race car and was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. The Spokane ounty Raceway posted a message on their Facebook page saying, "It was a very tragic day today at Spokane County Raceway.>>
UPDATE: The man killed in Sunday's Festival of Speed crash at the Spokane County Raceway has been identified as Chuck Lyford. Lyford lost control of his race car and was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. The Spokane ounty Raceway posted a message on their Facebook page saying, "It was a very tragic day today at Spokane County Raceway.>>
Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>
-
Family working for change after dog drowns
Family working for change after dog drowns
HAYDEN LAKE, Idaho - A dike in Hayden Lake has become a nightmare for one family. Missy Holbrook says her dog, Bear, was swept under the dike and drowned. Now she wants to make sure it never happens again. But Missy says she's not getting much help from the city or county. The day after we told you about Bear, family and friends put up a sign to warn people swimming and fishing here, but they also say they've gotten the runaround from the city and county.>>
HAYDEN LAKE, Idaho - A dike in Hayden Lake has become a nightmare for one family. Missy Holbrook says her dog, Bear, was swept under the dike and drowned. Now she wants to make sure it never happens again. But Missy says she's not getting much help from the city or county. The day after we told you about Bear, family and friends put up a sign to warn people swimming and fishing here, but they also say they've gotten the runaround from the city and county.>>
Suspected Spokane serial killer trial 27 years in the making
Suspected Spokane serial killer trial 27 years in the making
SPOKANE, Wash. - The trial for a woman accused of murdering three women in the 1990s is set to start, once the jury is selected. Spokane County prosecutor Sharon Hedlund said Tuesday that the jury wouldn't be selected until Wednesday at the earliest. Potential jurors usually fill out a one or two page questioner during the selection process, but in this case it’s eleven pages.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - The trial for a woman accused of murdering three women in the 1990s is set to start, once the jury is selected. Spokane County prosecutor Sharon Hedlund said Tuesday that the jury wouldn't be selected until Wednesday at the earliest. Potential jurors usually fill out a one or two page questioner during the selection process, but in this case it’s eleven pages.>>
Families still reeling after Spokane Valley mudslide
Families still reeling after Spokane Valley mudslide
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A family is still working to keep further damage from happening to their home after a landslide nearly missed it. It’s been five days since the landslide in Spokane Valley, just north of Plantes Ferry Sports Complex, but the family says the area that’s getting washed away continues to grow.>>
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A family is still working to keep further damage from happening to their home after a landslide nearly missed it. It’s been five days since the landslide in Spokane Valley, just north of Plantes Ferry Sports Complex, but the family says the area that’s getting washed away continues to grow.>>
Man lucky to be alive after car slams into restaurant
Man lucky to be alive after car slams into restaurant
NIAGARA FALLS, Ontario - An Arizona man is lucky to be alive after a car came crashing through a restaurant window he was sitting by. Blair Robertson was having lunch with a friend at a restaurant near Niagara Falls, Ontario, while on a visit to Canada a week ago. All of a sudden, a car crashed through the front window, lifting him into the air.>>
NIAGARA FALLS, Ontario - An Arizona man is lucky to be alive after a car came crashing through a restaurant window he was sitting by. Blair Robertson was having lunch with a friend at a restaurant near Niagara Falls, Ontario, while on a visit to Canada a week ago. All of a sudden, a car crashed through the front window, lifting him into the air.>>
Inside Spokane's insect invasion
Inside Spokane's insect invasion
SPOKANE, Wash. - It’s an insect invasion. Pests are all over this spring, inside and outside, because of all the precipitation creating food sources for these bugs and the rapid heat up.While there are swarms of biting pests outside, they’re also making their way inside.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - It’s an insect invasion. Pests are all over this spring, inside and outside, because of all the precipitation creating food sources for these bugs and the rapid heat up.While there are swarms of biting pests outside, they’re also making their way inside.>>
Kootenai Co. detectives want to talk to this man regarding hit and run crash
Kootenai Co. detectives want to talk to this man regarding hit and run crash
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - The Sheriff’s Office has located a vehicle and driver believed to have been involved in the collision. The vehicle is a white colored small SUV and the driver has been cooperative with investigators. At this time, the Sheriff’s Office will not be releasing the driver’s name until all other interviews regarding this incident can be completed.>>
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - The Sheriff’s Office has located a vehicle and driver believed to have been involved in the collision. The vehicle is a white colored small SUV and the driver has been cooperative with investigators. At this time, the Sheriff’s Office will not be releasing the driver’s name until all other interviews regarding this incident can be completed.>>
Congressman-elect seeks extension for appearance on charge
Congressman-elect seeks extension for appearance on charge
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Attorneys for U.S. Rep.-elect Greg Gianforte are asking a judge to extend the deadline for the Montana Republican to appear in court to face a misdemeanor assault charge against a reporter. The request by former U.S. Attorney William Mercer and Bozeman attorney Todd Whipple says they are in settlement talks with prosecutors.>>
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Attorneys for U.S. Rep.-elect Greg Gianforte are asking a judge to extend the deadline for the Montana Republican to appear in court to face a misdemeanor assault charge against a reporter. The request by former U.S. Attorney William Mercer and Bozeman attorney Todd Whipple says they are in settlement talks with prosecutors.>>
Coeur d'Alene cat shot with metal dart latest victim in cat abuse case; No suspects
Coeur d'Alene cat shot with metal dart latest victim in cat abuse case; No suspects
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Police officers in an Idaho city are seeking information regarding someone using a blowgun-type weapon to shoot cats. Animal control officers took a report this past weekend after an owner called in saying their cat had a metal rod protruding from its body. Coeur d'Alene police say the rod was removed from the cat and missed its vital organs.>>
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Police officers in an Idaho city are seeking information regarding someone using a blowgun-type weapon to shoot cats. Animal control officers took a report this past weekend after an owner called in saying their cat had a metal rod protruding from its body. Coeur d'Alene police say the rod was removed from the cat and missed its vital organs.>>
WATCH: Peacock takes out $500 in wine after crashing liquor store
WATCH: Peacock takes out $500 in wine after crashing liquor store
ARCADIA, Calif. (AP) - A female peacock has ruffled more than just feathers at a Los Angeles-area liquor store. The peahen walked into the Royal Oaks Liquor Store in Arcadia on Monday. Store manager and college senior Rani Ghanem says he tried to guide the sharp-clawed bird outside but that she spooked, at one point flying directly toward him and then up onto a top shelf of the store.>>
ARCADIA, Calif. (AP) - A female peacock has ruffled more than just feathers at a Los Angeles-area liquor store. The peahen walked into the Royal Oaks Liquor Store in Arcadia on Monday. Store manager and college senior Rani Ghanem says he tried to guide the sharp-clawed bird outside but that she spooked, at one point flying directly toward him and then up onto a top shelf of the store.>>
24-year-old man charged with murder in apartment shooting
24-year-old man charged with murder in apartment shooting
SPOKANE, Wash. - Update: Police said Tuesday that 24-year-old Tyler H. Clark was booked into jail on charges of second degree murder for shooting and killing a man after an argument at the Canyon Green Apartments on Monday. The identity of the victim has not yet been released.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Update: Police said Tuesday that 24-year-old Tyler H. Clark was booked into jail on charges of second degree murder for shooting and killing a man after an argument at the Canyon Green Apartments on Monday. The identity of the victim has not yet been released.>>