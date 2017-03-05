Tea party parallel? Liberals taking aim at their own party

There's a national surge of anti-Donald Trump protests, boycotts and actions. But liberals are taking aim at a different target -their own party.



Over the past few weeks, activists have formed a number of organizations threatening to run a primary opponent against any Democratic incumbent who offers anything less than complete resistance to the president.



Party leaders want Democrats to keep their attacks focused on Trump. But the liberal grass roots see the fresh wave of opposition energy as a chance to push their party to the left and wrest power from Democratic stalwarts.



It's reminiscent of the tea party movement, where conservative activists defeated some centrist Republican incumbents.



Democratic officials from more conservative states worry those internal challenges will result in the party holding even less power in Washington.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)