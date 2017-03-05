Woman killed in Pocatello crash

A 29-year-old woman has been killed in a one-vehicle crash in Pocatello.



The Idaho State Police says Connie Mathews of Blackfoot, Idaho, was driving north on Interstate 15 early Sunday morning when she drove off the right shoulder, rolling her vehicle.



Mathews was ejected and died at the scene.

