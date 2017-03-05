Kirkland man dies in Kittitas County avalanche

Kittitas County Sheriff's deputies report that they have recovered the body of a man buried in an avalanche northwest of Cle Elum Sunday.

Deputies say 45-year-old Mike Albertson was snowmobiling in the Hawkins Bowl of Hawkins Mountain just after noon on Saturday when he and another man were caught in a large avalanche. The other man was located quickly because his head and arm were visible above the snow. But deputies say it took rescuers about a half an hour to find Albertson who had hit a tree and was completely buried in snow.

Life saving measures were not successful.

Albertson's body was found by search and rescue ground teams Sunday morning.