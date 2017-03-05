Moses Lake man thrown 45 feet, critically injured after crash

A 27-year-old Moses Lake man is in critical condition after an early Sunday morning crash near Moses Lake.

Grant County deputies report Margarito Rivera Villalba was driving a 2011 Chevy pickup north on Road K-Northeast around 3 a.m. when he apparently fell asleep. The pickup left the road to the east, struck a driveway culvert, went airborne and hit a tree. Deputies say the impact was so great that the cab was partially separated from the truck's frame. Eventually the truck came to rest on Road K.

Rivera Villalbo was ejected from the pickup and found in a ditch next to the road about 45 feet away from the truck. He was taken by ambulance to Samaritan Healthcare in Moses Lake and later flown to Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane, where he's listed in critical condition.

Investigators say alcohol contributed to the crash and Rivera Villalbo will face a DUI charge.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office Motor Traffic Unit continues to investigate.