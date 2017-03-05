South Korea says North Korea fired projectile into ocean - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

South Korea says North Korea fired projectile into ocean

Posted: Updated:
SEOUL, South Korea -

South Korea's military says that rival North Korea has fired a projectile into the waters off the North's east coast.
    
It was not immediately clear what was fired, but Pyongyang has staged a series of missile test-launches of various range in recent months. Leader Kim Jong Un is pushing for a nuclear and missile program that can deter what he calls U.S. and South Korean hostility toward the North.
    
The launch comes days after Seoul and Washington started massive joint military drills.
    
The South's Joint Chief of Staff said in a statement that Monday's launch was made in the Tongchang-ri area in North Pyongan province. The area is the home of the North's Seohae Satellite Station, where it has conducted prohibited long-range rocket launches in recent years.



