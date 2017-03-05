Shot Coeur d'Alene pastor plays piano in church one year after shooting

Monday marks exactly one year since Pastor Tim Remington was shot six times in the parking lot of Altar Church in Coeur d'Alene. Remington has spent the last year recovering.

One of his biggest issues was his arm, which he couldn't move after he was shot.

KHQ EXCLUSIVE: Coeur d'Alene Pastor Tim Remington talks about shooting

The family says his entire recovery has been a miracle, and on Sunday he played the piano with both hands during service at his church for the first time since the shooting. A member of his congregation, John Padula, sent us video of the performance.

"Pastor Tim is recovering tremendously," Padula said. "The nerves are firing throughout his whole arm and hand, all the way to his fingertips. Doctors and neurologists said that would be impossible and he would never play the piano again. God has healed him mightily. He is still working through some things but he is doing great."