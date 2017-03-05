Family of Spokane Valley teen killed in crash volunteer to help - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Family of Spokane Valley teen killed in crash volunteer to help homeless

by Liz Burch, KHQ Local News Producer/Reporter
SPOKANE, Wash. -

Seventeen-year-old Monte Thomson was killed in May of last year in a car crash. On Sunday his family and friends got together to honor his memory.

With so many people out Sunday to hand out backpacks, it's easy to see just how loved Monte Thomson was. He might not be here to see it, but it means everything to his mom, Karrie Thomson.

"The support we've had has been amazing...It's been very helpful, but it's hard because he was our only child," Thomson said.

The family says volunteering with Blessings Under The Bridge is exactly what Monte would have wanted them doing Sunday. He volunteered with the program when he was alive, and even made friends with the people they served.

So they stuffed 129 backpacks to hand out to people sleeping on the streets.

The day was about helping those who need it most, but the timing is not random.

"He was killed, and today is his 18th birthday," his mom explains.

Monte would have graduated high school in the spring.

For more information about Blessings Under the Bridge, click here: http://www.butb.net/

  • Father trying to drown infant twins fatally shot by neighbor

  • Documents reveal fight led to shooting in downtown alley

  • VIDEO: Rattlesnake hanging out in toilet

  • Spokane lawyer plans to file $30M lawsuit against city for water rates

  • Mad Minute stories for June 6, 2017

  • Pregnant woman killed when son backs over her in minivan

