Official says FBI wants Trump claim rejected - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Official says FBI wants Trump claim rejected

Posted: Updated:
WASHINGTON -

A U.S. official tells The Associated Press that the FBI has asked the Justice Department to dispute allegations made on Twitter by President Donald Trump that Barack Obama as president ordered the tapping of Trump's phones during the presidential campaign
    
The official isn't authorized to discuss the situation and spoke on condition of anonymity.
    
Justice Department spokeswoman Sarah Isgur Flores has declined to comment on the matter, and an FBI spokesman also isn't commenting.
    
The New York Times reports that FBI Director James Comey has argued that the claim is false and has to be corrected.
    
The Justice Department has not issued any statement in an effort to refute Trump's assertion.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

