Three people arrested in connection to Tekoa arson case

The Whitman County Sheriff’s Office has arrested three people believed to be involved in a house fire from last fall in Tekoa, WA.

The home, located in the 500 block of Truax, was destroyed and at the time the official cause of the fire was undetermined.

In January, investigators with the Whitman County Sheriff's Office received a tip that the fire had been intentionally set, and that the homeowner was directly involved in the planning. After the fire, the homeowner was paid more than $150,000 for the damage to the home.

Acting on this tip, investigators arrested 49-year-old Diane R. Galler and 26-year-old Darien M. Rhoads of Spokane for their involvement. On Sunday, 27-year-old Raymond C. Rhoads, also of Spokane, turned himself in after learning there was an warrant for his arrest.

All three individuals were booked into the Whitman County Jail facing charges of 1st Degree Arson and are cooperating with the investigation at this time.