President Trump's new executive order on refugees and immigration

Community rallies to remember well-known homeless man
SPOKANE, Wash. - A homeless man who became somewhat of a fixture in the Spokane community and affectionately known as "The Dutch Bros Guy" passed away on Monday and now the community is hoping to honor his memory by raising money for his memorial service.>>
Pregnant woman killed when son backs over her in minivan
TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - A pregnant woman has died after her 6-year-old son accidentally put their minivan in gear and backed over her in the parking lot at a beach southwest of Tacoma. The News Tribune reports 35-year-old Shannon MacLeod was behind the vehicle loading it up to leave Monday afternoon when it rolled back and pinned her. Authorities were called to Sunnyside Beach Park in Steilacoom and found MacLeod trapped under the vehicle.>>
GU's beloved 'Maddie the Bulldog' diagnosed with cancer - her dying wish to you
KHQ.COM - Maddie the bulldog, Gonzaga's beloved real-life mascot has been diagnosed with a fast-growing bone cancer called Osteosarcoma. As she lives out the last few weeks of her life, she has one last wish to anyone who knew her. The news was announced in a heart-felt message on Maddie's fan page and says the cancer is in the advanced stages and that a large tumor was found on her front left shoulder.>>
Suspected Spokane serial killer trial 27 years in the making
SPOKANE, Wash. - The trial for a woman accused of murdering three women in the 1990s is set to start, once the jury is selected. Spokane County prosecutor Sharon Hedlund said Tuesday that the jury wouldn't be selected until Wednesday at the earliest. Potential jurors usually fill out a one or two page questioner during the selection process, but in this case it’s eleven pages.>>
Deputies shoot man armed with knife at Motel 6 in Spokane Valley during fire
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A man is in the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds after barricading himself in a hotel room at the Motel 6 in Spokane Valley despite an intense fire burning that evacuated everyone inside. Authorities tell us the man was armed and refused to come out, during the fire which broke out at the Motel 6 on Argonne and Hutchinson Rd just after 3:30am Wednesday morning.>>
Health District clears air on marijuana use during, after pregnancy
SPOKANE, Wash. As more and more data is released on the effects of marijuana on a baby—both before and after birth—the Spokane Regional Health District says there is now enough information to make moms and families think twice before using pot during and after pregnancy. Many moms turn to marijuana for its purported relief of symptoms such as nausea and anxiety. According to SRHD, many families are more inclined to>>
Driver's leg amputated in Argonne crash
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Emergency crews continue to investigate after a single-vehicle roll-over crash on Argonne Road near Lindgren Road Wednesday evening. Investigators say the driver drifted into oncoming traffic and struck a trailer pulled by another truck headed the opposite direction.>>
Man accused in Portland stabbings targets victim in outburst
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - The man accused of killing two passengers and wounding a third who tried to stop his anti-Muslim tirade against two teenagers on a Portland, Oregon, light-rail train shouted he's "not guilty" during a courtroom outburst directed at one of the victims.>>
Mad Minute stories for June 7, 2017
KHQ.com - Here's an extended look at your Mad Minute stories for June 7, 2017.>>
Gianforte apologizes to reporter for assault before election
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - U.S. Rep.-elect Greg Gianforte of Montana says in an apology letter that he "had no right to assault" a reporter. Gianforte's letter to reporter Ben Jacobs of The Guardian dated Wednesday is part of a settlement with Jacobs in which the reporter agrees not to object to Gianforte entering a plea of "no contest" to a misdemeanor assault charge.>>
Massachusetts medical pot dispensary selling marijuana pizza
QUINCY, Mass. (AP) - A Massachusetts medical marijuana dispensary has created a culinary delight for patients who don't want to smoke their pot or eat it in the form of sweets.>>
Spokane mom fed up with squatters
SPOKANE, Wash. - As the weather warms up, police say crime starts picking up as well, and criminals looking for a base of operations often don't have to look far. There are more than 500 abandoned homes in Spokane according to the city's foreclosure registry, and you may not want to think about it but there could be one in your neighborhood.>>
Budget motels a magnet for crime
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A man remains in the hospital Wednesday with multiple gunshot wounds after barricading himself in a hotel room at the Motel 6 in Spokane Valley despite an intense fire burning that evacuated everyone inside. This isn't the first time this particular Motel 6 has made headlines for the wrong reasons.>>
New app could help you stay safe during fire season
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Wildfires can happen at any time if the conditions are just right, but there’s an app you can get on your phone to make sure you stay safe. Spokane Valley firefighters have been doing wild land fire training ahead of the season.>>
Airway Heights businesses staying positive amid ongoing water crisis
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - It’s been more than three weeks since Airway Heights was told their water was not okay to consume. Thousands of people are still waiting for the results of the third test to see if their water is safe. Coming to the distribution center is becoming the new normal for people and businesses in Airway Heights.>>
Richland woman picked for NASA astronaut candidate class
RICHLAND, Wash. - A Richland High School graduate has been selected by NASA to join the agency’s 2017 class of astronaut candidates. Kayla Barron is one of 12 to be selected from over 18,300 applicants- a record number according to NASA. Barron graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy with a Bachelor’s degree in Systems Engineering and earned a Master’s degree in Nuclear Engineering from the University of Cambridge. According>>
