President Trump's new executive order on refugees and immigration

Monday morning, President Donald Trumps signed a new executive order temporarily banning new visas for citizens from six majority-Musilm countries.

How does it differ from the first travel ban?

For starters, there are only six countries listed in the order, compared to seven in the previous one. People from Sudan, Syria, Iran, Libya, Somalia, and Yemen who are outside the United States and don’t have a valid visa “are not eligible to travel” to the US for 90 days. Iraq was removed from the list of countries affected by the ban. Iraq says they have agreed to cooperate with additional vetting and security measures. The order goes into effect on March 16.

Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson, who fought Trump's first travel ban order, said he will carefully review the order to determine the next step in the federal lawsuit that stopped the original order.

Last year, World Relief resettled hundred of refugees in Spokane. 64 were from Syria, 48 were from Somalia and 106 were from Iraq.