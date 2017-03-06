Washington state mulling further travel ban challenge - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Washington state mulling further travel ban challenge

SEATTLE -

Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson says he's going to take two or three days to decide whether to continue challenging President Donald Trump on immigration, in light of the administration's revised travel ban.
    
Ferguson made Washington the first state to sue the president over the initial travel ban - a case that resulted in a Seattle judge blocking its implementation around the country. A federal appeals court unanimously rejected the administration's attempt to reinstate the travel ban.
    
In a news conference Monday, the attorney general noted that Trump abandoned several aspects of the original order that Washington challenged, including provisions that barred already-approved travelers from seven countries.
    
But Ferguson says he still has concerns that Trump's intent is to discriminate against Muslims. He says he'll closely review the new order before deciding next legal steps.

