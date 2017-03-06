Inslee says revised travel ban is a "substantial retreat"

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee called the President Donald Trump's revised travel ban a "substantial retreat from the president."



Inslee said Monday that president's actions were a reaction to the state's decision to sue over the initial travel ban, which resulted in a Seattle judge blocking its implementation around the country. Trump abandoned several aspects of the original order that Washington challenged, including provisions that barred already-approved travelers from seven countries.



He said that he still has major concerns about the reworked order, and said that it "maintains the president's mean-spirited approach."



Inslee said he'll support whatever approach Attorney General Bob Ferguson decides to take. Ferguson says he is still reviewing the order.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)