Mad Minute stories from Monday, March 6th

VIENNA (AP) -- Security guards at an Austrian court might need to put up a sign at the screening gate to let the public know about another item prohibited on the premises - cockroaches.

State broadcaster ORF said Wednesday that security personnel in the western city of Linz turned away a man a day earlier after he tried to enter the court building with a sack full of the six-legged pests.

ORF did not say why the man had the roaches or what he planned to do with them.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

NEW YORK (AP) -- Rodney Dangerfield made a career out of getting "no respect." His widow contends he's not getting much in death, either.

NY1 television reports that Joan Dangerfield doesn't think a mural in his old New York City neighborhood does him justice.

Artist Francesca Robicci painted the mural last year in Queens, working from a photo provided by Dangerfield.

Dangerfield also donated $1,000 toward the project, which was commissioned by a community group.

A letter from her lawyer calls the image "less-than-flattering" and says Rodney Dangerfield "deserves nothing but the highest respect."

The artist says she worked for free and is heartbroken but is willing to return to New York City from Italy to do some cosmetic work.

Residents were divided on the comedic controversy.

"I think you could have softened it," Gillian Archer said. "Nobody likes a double chin."

Flynn McLean thinks the mural should stay.

"I would not want to see that mural removed just because it's not the most flattering" likeness, said McLean, who added that Dangerfield "wasn't the best-looking guy in the world."

The comedian, who died in 2004 at 82, obviously could not be reached for comment. But his hangdog shtick still runs amok on the website Rodney.com.

"I tell ya when I was a kid, I got no respect," says one of his famously self-deprecating jokes posted there. "My old man took me to a freak show. They said, 'Get the kid out, he's distracting from the show.'"

There on the website is a big picture of Dangerfield, looking a little bug-eyed and - truth be told - double-chinned. It's next to this apropos adage:

"A Life of No Respect Lives On."

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

LONDON (AP) -- How much is an old, dried out piece of mold worth? Apparently more than $14,600 if it was created by the doctor who discovered penicillin.

The nearly 90-year-old swatch of mold has a rather extraordinary history: It came from the laboratory of Dr. Alexander Fleming whose revolutionary discovery brought the world its first antibiotic, credited with saving millions of lives worldwide.

The patchy bit of mold from his niece's collection was auctioned in London on Wednesday for 11,875 pounds ($14,617). The buyer was not identified.

The mold is preserved in a round glass case and features an inscription by Fleming on the back, describing it as "the mould that first made penicillin."

That, however, may be a stretch. The Scottish-born doctor likely made at least dozens of such mold mementos, derived from his original sample of the fungus.

Fleming "sent these samples out to dignitaries and to people in the scientific world, almost as a kind of holy relic," said Matthew Haley, director of books and manuscripts at the auction house Bonham's.

He noted that other bits of mold were given to Pope Pius XII, Winston Churchill and Marlene Dietrich, perhaps in an effort to cement Fleming's legacy as the discoverer of penicillin in 1928.

Before the discovery, infections like pneumonia and rheumatic fever were near death-sentences.

"When it first became available, penicillin was called a miracle drug," said Kevin Brown, archivist at the Alexander Fleming Laboratory Museum . "Its discovery began a new, life-saving era in medicine."

In some ways, the discovery was accidental. Fleming found mold growing in an experiment when he returned to his cramped lab after a stay at his country house. One petri dish was full of bacteria except for an area where mold was growing. He later realized the mold - a rare strain of penicillin - was killing off the bacteria around it.

"Fleming noticed something that other people would have missed and saw the potential of penicillin to treat patients," said Brown.

Scientists at Oxford University further developed penicillin, and production was ramped up so that enough of the antibiotic would be available for the Allied invasion on D-Day in 1944. Fleming and Oxford scientists Ernst Boris Chain and Howard Walter Florey were awarded the Nobel Prize in medicine in 1945.

Brown noted that not everybody was thrilled to receive the preserved mold medallions and that some got multiple copies, including Queen Elizabeth's husband, Prince Philip.

"Every time he met Fleming, he got another one of these things," Brown said.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(Palm Beach Post) FORT PIERCE - A man on a motorized lawnmower was arrested on a driving while license suspended charge after accusations he ran a stop sign and struck a car, an affidavit states.

Yes, he was on a lawnmower.

Fort Pierce police on Feb. 14 went to South U.S. 1 and Tumblin Kling Road after a report of a crash involving a lawnmower and a vehicle.

The driver of a Dodge Charger told police he was eastbound on Tumblin Kling Road when a man identified as David Dixon, 54, ran a stop sign on a motorized lawnmower.

He said Dixon struck his Charger before driving off on the motorized lawn maintenance implement. He said Dixon returned on a bicycle.

Dixon said he was "stranded" on the side of the road when the Charger struck his lawnmower.

Dixon told police his license is suspended and he gets around on his lawnmower and bicycle.

"It appeared Dixon was not aware that he could not use a motorized lawnmower as a mode of transportation with a suspended driver license," an affidavit states.

Dixon, of the 4200 block of Garrison Lane in Fort Pierce, was arrested on a driving while license suspended habitual offender charge.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

HARWICH, Mass. (AP) - Police say two calves are on the loose in the woods of Cape Cod after making a break from their owner.

The Boston Globe reports that the young cows have evaded capture since they bolted while being delivered to a farm last Thursday.

Police say the calves fled across a golf course and into woods in the town of Harwich. Residents have reported seeing the pair, but attempts to capture them have failed.

Harwich police officer Jack Burns tells The Globe that the calves are jittery because they're so young, and that they're faster than they look.

Days before their getaway, a bull escaped from a New York City slaughterhouse and led police on a wild chase before being captured. It later died while being taken to a shelter.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

A French artist has spent a week in a hard place: a rock.

Abraham Poincheval emerged Wednesday from a 12-ton limestone boulder at a Paris art gallery where he has been entombed since Feb. 22.

A body-shaped hole large enough to sit in was hollowed out inside the rock, and air entered through holes. Poincheval was supplied with water, soup and dried meat for the ordeal.

On Wednesday, workmen pulled apart the two halves of the rock and Poincheval gingerly climbed out. He made a V-for-victory sign as two men helped him to a chair at the Palais de Tokyo gallery.

"It's this strange feeling of a floating world, an incredible floating in this mineral capsule," he said after undergoing a post-experiment medical exam.

"Yes, there are very strong moments of getting dizzy, where the world is shaking monstrously," he continued. "It's a moment of happiness, it's a gift, but at the same time one must stay clear-headed. There are very strong moments where you lose yourself, where suddenly you don't know anymore where you are."

Poincheval specializes in endurance-testing solitary performances. He once spent 13 days inside a hollowed-out bear.

His next performance will involve sitting on eggs in an attempt to hatch them.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The media mogul may consider a run for president now that another TV star has proven that prior government experience isn't necessary for the job.

Oprah Winfrey seemed to suggest that she's shifted her thoughts on a presidential run of her own, with a thinly veiled reference to President Donald Trump, in a video clip published Wednesday of Bloomberg's "The David Rubenstein Show: Peer-to-Peer Conversations."

"I never considered the question even a possibility," she said, when asked if she ever considered a run.

Rubenstein said it's clear that experience running the government isn't a prerequisite, since Trump was elected without ever serving in office.

"I thought 'Oh, gee, I don't have the experience, I don't know enough.' And now I'm thinking, '...Oh...Oh!'" Winfrey replied, with an intrigued look on her face as the audience applauded.

Days after Trump won the election, filmmaker Michael Moore appeared on CNN's "State of the Union" and voiced support for a Winfrey run.

"Democrats would be better off if they ran Oprah or Tom Hanks," he said. "Why don't we run beloved people?"

Winfrey campaigned for Barack Obama in 2008 and supported Hillary Clinton in the 2016 race.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - A Charlotte man plans to spend his $1 million North Carolina lottery prize on a house with enough room for two goats his fiancee wants to get.

Lottery officials tell the Charlotte Observer that over the weekend, Bobby Murphy bought five $10 50X The Cash tickets at 7-Eleven and saw he won the top prize on the last ticket he scratched off.

Murphy told lottery officials he wants to buy a house where his fiancee's son will have space to play, and "she can have her goats."

Murphy claimed the prize Monday at lottery headquarters. He chose to take the prize in a $600,000 lump sum and received $417,009 after taxes.

There are three million-dollar prizes left.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Rome, Italy - As the Starbucks franchise plans to open its first store in Italy in 2018, Italians are pondering the merits of their own coffee culture, many expressing doubts that coffee served the American way will catch on.

Drinking coffee is a unique experience in Italy and differentiates in many ways from how coffee is enjoyed in the US.

An Italian coffee, or espresso, comes in a tiny white cup and is a deep brown syrupy-looking liquid at the bottom with a few little lighter brown bubbles around the edges.

Italians stand at the coffee bar, throw back their coffee and leave.

Barista Giampaolo di Giovanni proudly serves up a range of espresso variations to customers in a coffee bar in the center of Rome, and says that coffee is "part of our culture".

Customers tend to agree.

Flavio Bramucci said he did not think Starbucks will replace Italian coffee bars, which much like "old-style traditional cooking" will be "always appreciated".

The sentiment is echoed over at Rome's Sant' Eustachio coffee bar by fellow coffee drinker Riccardo Isetti, who said that for him it was a matter of "quality over quantity", adding he was more likely to be found in one of the traditional Italian coffee bars than in a franchise of its American variant.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

For almost a decade, the annual Canadian championship in Brazilian jiu-jitsu has gone off without a hitch.

That changed this past weekend when officials called off the event at the last minute upon discovering that it was illegal in the eyes of police.

In a Facebook post on Saturday, a day before the event was to take place in Montreal, the Canada National Pro Jiu-Jitsu group announced the competition would be postponed until March 5 because police had threatened to arrest the 240 registered participants, aged 9 and up, reports the CBC.

The reason: Canada's Criminal Code states only combat sports recognized by the International Olympic Committee are allowed in the country. Jiu-jitsu is not in the IOC's program.

However, event organizers say Brazilian jiu-jitsu isn't a combat sport at all according to the Criminal Code definition of "an encounter or fight with fists, hands, or feet." While punching and kicking is allowed in Japanese jiu-jitsu, Brazilian jiu-jitsu involves grappling, an organizer explains.