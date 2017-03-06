Some Elton John fans frustrated with long waits at Spokane Arena - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Some Elton John fans frustrated with long waits at Spokane Arena

SPOKANE, Wash. -

Living legend Elton John played a sold-out show at the Spokane Arena Sunday night, and while thousands of people were enjoying the smooth sounds of "Rocket Man" and "Tiny Dancer," other Sir Elton fans were left standing outside the arena doors after the concert was scheduled to begin. 

Those in line took to social media to express their frustration.

Others in line reported the line was wrapped around the block well past showtime.

Spokane Arena General Manager Matt Gibson eventually responded to some of the tweets acknowledging the issue and reporting that the Arena was hit with a late rush of people, which caused some slow down. Gibson also said the show was held 10 minutes to accommodate the issues with the long waits.

Gibson also said they are gathering the facts about what caused the backup and are working with arena staff to address the issue.

