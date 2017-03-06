Senate passes bill to move Washington presidential primary to March

On Monday the Senate passed legislation to move up the date of Washington's presidential primary. State law currently requires the presidential primary to take place on the fourth Tuesday in May, but the new bill, Senate Bill 5333, would move the date to the second Tuesday in March.

Sen. Mark Miloscia (R-Federal Way) is one of the sponsors of the bill.

“By moving up the date of the primary we can increase the influence of our voters in choosing the presidential candidates,” the senator said. “Hopefully with this bill we will see serious presidential candidates spending more meaningful time in our state engaging with voters.”

The bill would also give the secretary of state the ability to remove a candidate from the ballot who has suspended their campaign at least 67 days before the primary date.

Miloscia added, “An earlier primary will increase the participation, enthusiasm and relevance of Washington voters in the nominating process and I am proud to work with Secretary of State Wyman on this bill.”

The bill passed by a 34-15 vote.