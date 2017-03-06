Spokane man's car stolen, recovered and immediately stolen again

The car theft problem may have hit a new low in Spokane. A man had his car stolen, and then recovered by police. Great news right? Not exactly. By the time he made it down to the area where it was found, it had been stolen for a second time.

"I've never felt so victimized in my entire life," said Isaiah Day.

Isaiah said the whole ordeal couldn't have come at a worse time. He had just accepted a job in Seattle, and suddenly had no way to make the move.

"I was almost in a situation where I wasn't going to make it on time," he said "I would have had to reschedule or just find something else to do with my life."

To make things worse, his Honda was filled with clothes and other belongings as the packing process was underway.

"A lot of my stuff was in there," he said.

The first time his car was stolen, it was parked near his grandma's home. He said he feared the worst.

"I thought I was never going to see it again," he said. "I (was told) it was probably going to be taken to chop shop and sold for parts."

That's why he was ecstatic when police called him to say they found it. His heart was once again broken when he went to the neighborhood to pick it up, only to find it had been stolen yet again.

"I had a lot invested in that car," he said. "it cost me a lot to get."

Luckily, his disappointment was short lived. Court documents show a US Border Patrol agent, working a separate case, came across the car. Records show the agent approached the woman in the driver's seat. She spoke to him but then took off running. Spokane Police caught up with her shortly after. Court documents identify her as Kendra Alzate. She has a lengthy criminal history. She's facing a drug charge in addition to being in possession of a stolen car.

As of Monday night, Alzate remains in the Spokane County Jail.

Isaiah said he felt relieved to hear of the arrest. He said officers asked him if they wanted him to leave the car where it was recovered or have it towed. He opted to have it towed for fear of being victimized again.

He said the car remains in the tow yard until he can come up with enough money to get it. He hopes to do that by week's end.