Senate passes corrections reforms bill following early-release s - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Senate passes corrections reforms bill following early-release scandal

Posted: Updated:
by Matt Pusatory, KHQ Local News Web Producer
Connect
OLYMPIA, Wash. -

The Washington Senate voted unanimously Monday in favor of a bill that makes sweeping reforms to the Department of Corrections in the wake of 2015's prisoner early-release scandal.

Senate Bill 5294, sponsored by Republican Senator Mike Padden of Spokane Valley, enacts recommendations made by the Senate Law and Justice Committee last year following a months-long investigation into the early release of some 3,000 prisoners.

Those early releases, of prisoners convicted of armed crimes and sexual violence, averaged 59 days, but some prisoners were released as much as two years ahead of schedule. At least two deaths and numerous other crimes have been linked to prisoners who should have been behind bars at the time.

In a release Monday, Sen. Padden says the 49-0 vote offers a general recognition of the serious and systemic management problems within the state prisons agency.

“This was one of the worst management failures in the history of Washington state government,” Padden said. “This was no mere computer glitch. Ultimately people were responsible for what happened.”

Padden noted that the Department of Corrections failed to adequately test the computer systems that calculated the length of prisoners' sentences when the new software came online in 2002, and was the glitch was not fixed when it was first discovered in 2012. Nearly half of the early releases occurred after the DOC learned that its computers were calculating sentences incorrectly.

The bill passed Monday would do the following:

  • Creates an independent “ombuds” office to respond to complaints from workers, prisoners and their families, and to advocate for reforms to management systems.
  • Strengthens the state whistleblower program, and requires the state Office of Financial Management to report on the reasons the program has failed DOC employees.
  • Prohibits the state attorney general’s office from negotiating settlements with whistleblowers that bar them from future state employment.
  • Requires an audit by the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Committee of DOC’s records and information-technology departments.
  • Mandates that DOC hand-calculate prisoners’ sentences if it has any reason to believe its computers are giving faulty results.
  • Reinforces state law that says the governor’s office has ultimate responsibility for the agencies it controls.

“This unanimous vote for the reforms recommended by the Senate investigation affirms what I already knew,” said Sen. Steve O’Ban, R-University Place, the committee vice chair who helped lead last year’s investigation.  “The vote vindicates our independent investigation that dug for the truth and developed recommendations to make sure this tragic breakdown in public safety never happens again.”

The bill now heads to the House for consideration.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Driver's leg amputated in Argonne crash

    Driver's leg amputated in Argonne crash

    Thursday, June 8 2017 1:49 AM EDT2017-06-08 05:49:51 GMT

    SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Emergency crews continue to investigate after a single-vehicle roll-over crash on Argonne Road near Lindgren Road Wednesday evening. Investigators say the driver drifted into oncoming traffic and struck a trailer pulled by another truck headed the opposite direction.

    >>

    SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Emergency crews continue to investigate after a single-vehicle roll-over crash on Argonne Road near Lindgren Road Wednesday evening. Investigators say the driver drifted into oncoming traffic and struck a trailer pulled by another truck headed the opposite direction.

    >>

  • Spokane mom fed up with squatters

    Spokane mom fed up with squatters

    Wednesday, June 7 2017 10:56 PM EDT2017-06-08 02:56:55 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - As the weather warms up, police say crime starts picking up as well, and criminals looking for a base of operations often don't have to look far. There are more than 500 abandoned homes in Spokane according to the city's foreclosure registry, and you may not want to think about it but there could be one in your neighborhood.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - As the weather warms up, police say crime starts picking up as well, and criminals looking for a base of operations often don't have to look far. There are more than 500 abandoned homes in Spokane according to the city's foreclosure registry, and you may not want to think about it but there could be one in your neighborhood.

    >>

  • Community rallies to remember well-known homeless man

    Community rallies to remember well-known homeless man

    Tuesday, June 6 2017 11:57 PM EDT2017-06-07 03:57:07 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A homeless man who became somewhat of a fixture in the Spokane community and affectionately known as "The Dutch Bros Guy" passed away on Monday and now the community is hoping to honor his memory by raising money for his memorial service.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A homeless man who became somewhat of a fixture in the Spokane community and affectionately known as "The Dutch Bros Guy" passed away on Monday and now the community is hoping to honor his memory by raising money for his memorial service.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Driver's leg amputated in Argonne crash

    Driver's leg amputated in Argonne crash

    Thursday, June 8 2017 1:49 AM EDT2017-06-08 05:49:51 GMT

    SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Emergency crews continue to investigate after a single-vehicle roll-over crash on Argonne Road near Lindgren Road Wednesday evening. Investigators say the driver drifted into oncoming traffic and struck a trailer pulled by another truck headed the opposite direction.

    >>

    SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Emergency crews continue to investigate after a single-vehicle roll-over crash on Argonne Road near Lindgren Road Wednesday evening. Investigators say the driver drifted into oncoming traffic and struck a trailer pulled by another truck headed the opposite direction.

    >>

  • Man accused in Portland stabbings targets victim in outburst

    Man accused in Portland stabbings targets victim in outburst

    Thursday, June 8 2017 1:40 AM EDT2017-06-08 05:40:05 GMT

    PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - The man accused of killing two passengers and wounding a third who tried to stop his anti-Muslim tirade against two teenagers on a Portland, Oregon, light-rail train shouted he's "not guilty" during a courtroom outburst directed at one of the victims.

    >>

    PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - The man accused of killing two passengers and wounding a third who tried to stop his anti-Muslim tirade against two teenagers on a Portland, Oregon, light-rail train shouted he's "not guilty" during a courtroom outburst directed at one of the victims.

    >>

  • Mad Minute stories for June 7, 2017

    Mad Minute stories for June 7, 2017

    Thursday, June 8 2017 1:03 AM EDT2017-06-08 05:03:13 GMT

    KHQ.com - Here's an extended look at your Mad Minute stories for June 7, 2017.

    >>

    KHQ.com - Here's an extended look at your Mad Minute stories for June 7, 2017.

    >>
    •   