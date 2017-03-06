Trash nightmare out of control for one Spokane business - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Trash nightmare out of control for one Spokane business

by Andrea Olson, KHQ Local News Producer/Reporter
SPOKANE, Wash. -

Trash along one Spokane street has gotten to the point where one business owner says he's had enough. Now he wants the city to do something to fix the problem.

Jeremy Hansen says this has gotten way out of control. The trash is everywhere and the wind picks it up, throwing it in every direction. "It's an eyesore," says Hansen.

He's even tried to clean it up himself. Hansen owns a restaurant, the Inland Pacific Kitchen, and the view out his window really puts a damper on things.

"It's all the way down to the intersection," Hansen says, "I mean, people could be sitting here having a nice dinner and look and be like, 'Oh that's gross'"

Hansen thinks the problem is coming from his neighbors, the Downtowner Motel.

"The put their dumpster out there, it's overflowing and the homeless come through here and rummage through it and throw everything all over the place."

KHQ spoke with the owner of the Downtowner Motel. He says it's a nightmare he's well aware of. He explained they put their dumpster outside three times a week, but says the city won't allow them to lock up the dumpsters because of the garbage route.

Hansen just wants this to go away.

"If we want to have a beautiful city and want people to come to our city, we want visitors to come check it out... We have to make it beautiful and show we care about it."

We reached out to the City of Spokane who said they are aware of the problem and will work with the Downtowner owner to try to come up with a solution. As soon as they do, we'll let you know what it is.

  • Driver's leg amputated in Argonne crash

    SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Emergency crews continue to investigate after a single-vehicle roll-over crash on Argonne Road near Lindgren Road Wednesday evening. Investigators say the driver drifted into oncoming traffic and struck a trailer pulled by another truck headed the opposite direction.

  • Spokane mom fed up with squatters

    SPOKANE, Wash. - As the weather warms up, police say crime starts picking up as well, and criminals looking for a base of operations often don't have to look far. There are more than 500 abandoned homes in Spokane according to the city's foreclosure registry, and you may not want to think about it but there could be one in your neighborhood.

  • Community rallies to remember well-known homeless man

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A homeless man who became somewhat of a fixture in the Spokane community and affectionately known as "The Dutch Bros Guy" passed away on Monday and now the community is hoping to honor his memory by raising money for his memorial service.

  • Driver's leg amputated in Argonne crash

    SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Emergency crews continue to investigate after a single-vehicle roll-over crash on Argonne Road near Lindgren Road Wednesday evening. Investigators say the driver drifted into oncoming traffic and struck a trailer pulled by another truck headed the opposite direction.

  • Man accused in Portland stabbings targets victim in outburst

    PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - The man accused of killing two passengers and wounding a third who tried to stop his anti-Muslim tirade against two teenagers on a Portland, Oregon, light-rail train shouted he's "not guilty" during a courtroom outburst directed at one of the victims.

  • Mad Minute stories for June 7, 2017

    KHQ.com - Here's an extended look at your Mad Minute stories for June 7, 2017.

