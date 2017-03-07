Spokane Valley crash sends 3 to hospital - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Spokane Valley crash sends 3 to hospital

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. -

Spokane Valley deputies were investigating a crash in the area of Mission and University that sent three people to the hospital Monday night.

Deputies say a car headed northbound on University was speeding and driving recklessly before the crash. Neighbors in the area reportedly called deputies to report the driver for speeding through the neighborhood before the crash happened. The northbound car struck a car headed westbound on Mission with two females inside. All three of those people were taken to an area hospital where they are in stable condition Monday night and expected to be OK.

Investigators were still on scene Monday night gathering evidence and interviewing witnesses.  

Deputies do not know whether alcohol was a factor in the crash.

The driver who caused the crash could be charged with vehicular assault.

