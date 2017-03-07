Spokane County Deputy recovering after being shot during domestic violence call; Suspect identified

Spokane County Deputy recovering after being shot during domestic violence call; Suspect identifiedPosted: Updated:
Driver's leg amputated in Argonne crash
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Emergency crews continue to investigate after a single-vehicle roll-over crash on Argonne Road near Lindgren Road Wednesday evening. Investigators say the driver drifted into oncoming traffic and struck a trailer pulled by another truck headed the opposite direction.>>
Spokane mom fed up with squatters
SPOKANE, Wash. - As the weather warms up, police say crime starts picking up as well, and criminals looking for a base of operations often don't have to look far. There are more than 500 abandoned homes in Spokane according to the city's foreclosure registry, and you may not want to think about it but there could be one in your neighborhood.>>
The Latest: Trump phones Abu Dhabi leader, urges Gulf unity
The Latest: Trump phones Abu Dhabi leader, urges Gulf unityTrump is defends his tweeting habit despite complaints from some Republicans.>>Trump is defends his tweeting habit despite complaints from some Republicans.>>
Community rallies to remember well-known homeless man
SPOKANE, Wash. - A homeless man who became somewhat of a fixture in the Spokane community and affectionately known as "The Dutch Bros Guy" passed away on Monday and now the community is hoping to honor his memory by raising money for his memorial service.>>
Budget motels a magnet for crime
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A man remains in the hospital Wednesday with multiple gunshot wounds after barricading himself in a hotel room at the Motel 6 in Spokane Valley despite an intense fire burning that evacuated everyone inside. This isn't the first time this particular Motel 6 has made headlines for the wrong reasons.>>
Man accused in Portland stabbings targets victim in outburst
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - The man accused of killing two passengers and wounding a third who tried to stop his anti-Muslim tirade against two teenagers on a Portland, Oregon, light-rail train shouted he's "not guilty" during a courtroom outburst directed at one of the victims.>>
WATCH LIVE: Former FBI Director James Comey testifies before Senate Intelligence Committee
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on developments involving fired FBI Director James Comey (all times local): Former FBI Director James Comey will testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Thursday starting at 7am. Watch the entire hearing LIVE on KHQ Local News and the KHQ Facebook page.>>
KHQ GUIDE: Complete list of area summer camps!
SPOKANE, Wash. - Are you a parent looking for something fun for your child to do this summer (or just looking to get rid of them for a couple of days? :) ) We've compiled this list of local summer camps you can use to find the right one for your child! Have fun this summer!>>
Air monitoring alarm at Hanford goes off during demolition at Plutonium Finishing Plant
HANFORD SITE - Employees in the Plutonium Finishing Plant at Hanford took cover as a precaution Thursday morning after an air monitoring alarm went off during demolition. No injuries have been reported and Hanford reported on their verified Facebook page Thursday morning that air monitoring alarms during demolition are "not unexpected; this is one of the monitoring tools used to ensure demolition of the plant proceeds safely.">>
Firefighters find body in trunk of burning car in Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - Police in Alabama say a body has been found in the trunk of a burning car. Birmingham police Sgt. Bryan Shelton says firefighters were called to extinguish a car fire in the Ensley neighborhood before dawn Thursday, and found the body in the trunk of what appears to be a four-door sedan. Police are investigating the death as a homicide. Al.com reports that the car was so heavily damaged that inves...>>
Make the most of Summer: Best campgrounds in the Inland Northwest
To get the most out of your summer, we are compiling some of the best campgrounds in the Inland NW. Check back weekly for new campgrounds added to the list:>>
Driver's leg amputated in Argonne crash
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Emergency crews continue to investigate after a single-vehicle roll-over crash on Argonne Road near Lindgren Road Wednesday evening. Investigators say the driver drifted into oncoming traffic and struck a trailer pulled by another truck headed the opposite direction.>>
Man accused in Portland stabbings targets victim in outburst
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - The man accused of killing two passengers and wounding a third who tried to stop his anti-Muslim tirade against two teenagers on a Portland, Oregon, light-rail train shouted he's "not guilty" during a courtroom outburst directed at one of the victims.>>
Mad Minute stories for June 7, 2017
KHQ.com - Here's an extended look at your Mad Minute stories for June 7, 2017.>>
Gianforte apologizes to reporter for assault before election
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - U.S. Rep.-elect Greg Gianforte of Montana says in an apology letter that he "had no right to assault" a reporter. Gianforte's letter to reporter Ben Jacobs of The Guardian dated Wednesday is part of a settlement with Jacobs in which the reporter agrees not to object to Gianforte entering a plea of "no contest" to a misdemeanor assault charge.>>
Massachusetts medical pot dispensary selling marijuana pizza
QUINCY, Mass. (AP) - A Massachusetts medical marijuana dispensary has created a culinary delight for patients who don't want to smoke their pot or eat it in the form of sweets.>>
