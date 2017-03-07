Hacking disclosures test for new CIA director - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Hacking disclosures test for new CIA director

Posted: Updated:
WASHINGTON -

The Latest on the publication by WikiLeaks of what it described as thousands of pages of confidential files about CIA hacking activities (all times local):

10:59 a.m.
    
The WikiLeaks release poses one of the first big tests for Mike Pompeo, a former GOP congressman from Kansas, who is President Donald Trump's new CIA director. During his confirmation hearing, just two months ago, Pompeo was asked to assess America's preparedness in the cyber domain.
    
"We have an awful lot of work to do," Pompeo told members of the Senate intelligence committee. He said there is "no reason to expect that this threat is going to diminish" and that work was needed by all of government to "achieve better cybersecurity for the national infrastructure, as well."
    
__
    
9:18 a.m.
    
WikiLeaks has published thousands of documents that it says come from the CIA's Center for Cyber Intelligence, a dramatic release that appears to give an eye-opening look at the intimate details of the agency's cyberespionage effort.
    
The dump could not immediately be authenticated by The Associated Press. The CIA did not return repeated messages seeking comment, but WikiLeaks has a long track record of releasing top secret government documents.
    
One expert who examined the dump, Rendition Infosec founder Jake Williams, told the AP it appeared legitimate.
    
If it does prove legitimate, the dump will represent yet another catastrophic breach for the U.S. intelligence community at the hands of WikiLeaks and its allies, which have repeatedly humbled Washington with the mass release of classified material.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

