Looking for a job? Silverwood is looking to hire up to 1200 employees for the upcoming season

If you're in the market for a seasonal job this summer, Silverwood is looking to hire up to 1200 employees for the upcoming season.

The theme park needs to fill openings of ride operators, lifeguards, food and beverage workers, landscapers, housekeepers, retail positions, games employees and more.

Work experience of all levels are encouraged to apply. Wages begin at $8.75 per hour and increase based on job responsibilities.

Benefits include:

• New 2017 Toyota Corolla Car Give-A-Way

• INCREASED WAGES

• Leadership positions

• We offer flexible schedules

• Cast Members earn admission tickets for family and friends

• Valuable work experience. Leadership opportunities

• 10 College Scholarships available

• Weekly Events Exclusively for CAST MEMBERS:

Movie Nights, Coaster Nights, Water Park Parties,

Prizes, Give-A-Ways, Karaoke, Bowling, AND MORE!

If you're interested, you can apply HERE.

There will also be a hiring fair on March 11 at the Kootenai County Fairgrounds from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Silverwood opens weekends in May and daily in June (the full park schedule can be found at http://www.silverwoodthemepark.com/schedule/park-hours.php. If applicants have questions, they can call the Silverwood Human Resources department at (208) 216-4045 or email hr@silverwoodthemepark.com.