PHOTOS: WSP responds to multiple collisions on I-90 near Snoqualmie

SNOQUALMIE, Wash. -

Winter isn't over yet. 

The Washington State Patrol responded to multiple collisions on I-90 between Ellensburg and Snoqualmie Pass on Monday, including one fatal crash, according to Trooper Brian Moore. 

Trooper Moore added in a later tweet that there were also multiple crashes on the west side of Snoqualmie. 

Many of the crashes were reported as minor injury, including one where a semi-truck trailer rolled onto another vehicle. 

Troopers say in most cases, it appears drivers were going too fast for conditions and they are urging drivers to slow down. 

