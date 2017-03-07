PHOTOS: WSP responds to multiple collisions on I-90 near Snoqualmie

Winter isn't over yet.

The Washington State Patrol responded to multiple collisions on I-90 between Ellensburg and Snoqualmie Pass on Monday, including one fatal crash, according to Trooper Brian Moore.

Trooper Moore added in a later tweet that there were also multiple crashes on the west side of Snoqualmie.

Many of the crashes were reported as minor injury, including one where a semi-truck trailer rolled onto another vehicle.

Troopers say in most cases, it appears drivers were going too fast for conditions and they are urging drivers to slow down.

