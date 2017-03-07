Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, March 7th

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) -- How he squeaked through security is anyone's guess.

A little mouse made for a big delay on a British Airways flight from London to San Francisco.

The passengers were buckled up and ready to go when the crew told them that a mouse-spotting meant they couldn't take off.

The crew joked that the mouse couldn't enter US airspace without a passport, and told everyone they needed a whole new plane. That meant a four-hour delay.

They told KGO-TV in San Francisco after the flight arrived Wednesday that despite the delay most passengers were happy to be on a mouse-free aircraft, especially since they would be eating on the flight.

British Airways apologized and said they were satisfied that only two-legged passengers were on the flight once it took off.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

RANDOLPH, Mass. (AP) -- A bizarre scene of a group of wild turkeys walking in a circle around a dead cat was caught on video by a Massachusetts man who perhaps best described it: an attempt to give the feline its 10th life.

Jonathan Davis came across the fowl play in the Boston suburb of Randolph Thursday. He posted a video on Twitter that he says was viewed a half million times by the late afternoon.

The recording shows what appears to be 17 turkeys circling the cat.

Dave Scarpitti (scar-PEET'-ee) is a wildlife biologist at the Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife. He suspects the turkeys were sizing up the threat of the cat and had no intention to make a meal out of it. He says turkeys prefer bird seed and vegetation.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

CLEVELAND (AP) -- Cleveland police say an 18-year-old serial carjacker was arrested after his accomplice couldn't drive a stick shift - even with some coaching from the victim.

Cleveland.com reports Damari Wayne was charged with robbery. Police say he committed three armed carjackings between Feb. 11 and Feb. 21.

Police say Wayne and a 17-year-old boy attempted to steal a 23-year-old man's car on Feb. 21. The younger teen got in the driver's seat but was unable to operate the vehicle. That's when police say the duo turned the gun on their victim while he tried to explain how to use the gears.

The duo eventually got frustrated and ran off with the man's cellphone, which police used to pinpoint their location.

A message seeking comment was left Thursday for his attorney.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Garfield's gender has become the subject of an internet debate.

The Washington Post reports Wikipedia locked changes on the animated cat's page after the site's volunteer editors battled over whether the animated cat is male or not.

The controversy bubbled up two years after Garfield creator Jim Davis told viral content site Mental Floss that as a cat, Garfield is "not really male or female."

Davis sought to clear up the controversy this week, telling the Post that "Garfield is male" and has a girlfriend named Arlene. Davis' spokeswoman tells The Associated Press that he also told the Post he likes animals because "they're not perceived as being any particular gender, race, age or ethnicity" and says the "humor could be enjoyed by a broader demographic."

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

BOSTON (AP) -- One of Boston's most luxurious condominium buildings has banned pot smoking and growing.

Even though Massachusetts has legalized recreational use of marijuana, it's not welcome at The Residences at The InterContinental.

The Boston Herald reports that the building's condominium trust banned vaping, smoking tobacco, clove, marijuana or electronic cigarettes and harvesting marijuana inside the waterfront high-rise.

At least 89 owners of the InterContinental's 130 units approved the measure, which took effect Tuesday after an amendment to the trust's master deed was filed with the registry of deeds.

Trustee Richard Koch says tobacco and marijuana smoke "permeates the walls" and is "an annoyance" that can end up in other tenants' personal space.

City real estate experts say they expect more condo bylaws and leases to specifically ban marijuana use and cultivation.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. (AP) -- The National Park Service has been closing a road in Pennsylvania so mating amphibians don't get squashed by vehicles as they seek out mates.

Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area Park Ranger Kathleen Sandt tells WNEP-TV that the road was closed for the first time in February due to the mild, rainy weather that prompts salamanders, wood frogs and spring peepers to mate.

The park service has closed part of the road overnights during mating season since 2003 so the amphibians can safely cross the highway to breeding pools.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

LAS VEGAS (AP) -- A man accused of attacking a mannequin that Las Vegas police positioned to resemble a homeless person following two slayings remained jailed Friday.

A judge has set bail at $50,000 for Shane Schindler, who is charged with one count of carrying a concealed weapon, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported. Schindler was arrested last week following the Feb. 22 incident.

Schindler's arrest report says police set up the mannequin resembling a sleeping man after detectives had no leads on the slayings of two homeless men earlier this year in downtown Las Vegas. Authorities hadn't ruled out the possibility of "thrill kills" and placed the blanket-covered mannequin on the same spot where one of the two men was killed.

The report says Schindler, 30, approached the "decoy," looked around for traffic and struck it with a 4-pound engineer's hammer he had in a bag. Surveillance video captured the incident.

According to the report, Schindler told police he "knew it was a mannequin" before hitting it. But police dispute that statement.

"The decoy mannequin was staged in a manner which would have made it impossible for Schindler to have determined the mannequin was not a human being before he struck," according to the arrest report. "Schindler swung the hammer using both arms to generate maximum force to his blow."

Deputy public defender Ashley Sisolak described Schindler's bail as excessive. She said her "client has proclaimed his innocence, and I look forward to fighting these allegations."

Daniel Aldape, 46, and David Dunn, 60, were bludgeoned to death within a month's time earlier this year. Both had suffered apparent head trauma.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) -- The wedding of one woman's dreams will take place in a Taco Bell while she's wearing a dress made of burrito wrappers.

The winner of Taco Bell's "Love and Tacos" contest gets an all-expense paid trip to Las Vegas to get married in a chapel at the chain's flagship restaurant. The wedding venue opens to the public later this year.

Diane Nguyen entered the contest with an Instagram picture of herself wearing a burrito-wrapper dress while holding a tray with her fiancee in front of a Taco Bell counter. She writes that Taco Bell has been there for the couple throughout the years and the couple's love "is as cheesy as a quesadilla."

The winning couple will be announced later this month.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

CRANSTON, R.I. (AP) -- An employee of a Rhode Island city wasn't sleeping on the job - it appears he was sleeping at his job.

WPRI-TV reports that a Cranston Highway Department worker who had just sold his house set up a makeshift bedroom on the second-floor of the department's building.

A photo making its way around social media shows a room with a bed, a nightstand, coffee maker, even slippers and what appear to be pajamas.

City Administration Director Robert Coupe confirms that an employee has been disciplined. He says the bedroom was in use for a short period of time and the setup has ended.

The worker's name has not been made public.

Tax records indicate that the employee closed on a home he was selling on Feb. 24.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

FAIRFIELD, N.J. (AP) -- Police say a Pennsylvania man who doesn't know how to swim jumped into the deep end of a pool at a New Jersey hotel and rescued a boy from drowning.

Fairfield police say a Paterson woman and a male companion were in the pool at the La Quinta Inn on Thursday with her five children, who range in age from 1 to 9. Police say none knew how to swim, and the 9-year-old went under water.

The companion ran to the front desk for help. Police say 37-year-old Randolph Tajada-Perez, of Hazleton, Pennsylvania, was checking in. Tajada-Perez, who doesn't know how to swim, jumped into the pool and after several attempts reached the child.

The boy is in stable condition.

Police are calling Tajada-Perez a "hero guest."