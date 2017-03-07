Nike unveils hijab for Muslim athletes - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Nike unveils hijab for Muslim athletes

Photo: Vivienne Balla/Instagram Photo: Vivienne Balla/Instagram
BEAVERTON, Ore. -

Nike has unveiled a hijab for Muslim female athletes.
    
The Nike Pro Hijab has been in development for a year, the company said. Athletes contributed input into the product, and figure skater Zahra Lari was among those who tested it.
    
The pull-on hijab is made of light, stretchy fabric that includes tiny holes for breathability and an elongated back so it will not come untucked. It will come in three colors: black, vast grey and obsidian.
    
Lari, a hopeful for the Winter Olympics next year in Pyeongchang, South Korea, posted photos of herself wearing the hijab on her Instagram page.
    
"Can't believe this is finally here!!" she wrote.
    
Beaverton-based Nike says the hijab will be available for sale next year.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  Spokane mom fed up with squatters

  UPDATE: Driver whose leg was severed in crash on Argonne in stable condition

  Have you seen this wanted fugitive?

  Water in Airway Heights is safe to drink!

  PHOTOS: North Carolina family throws Quinceañera for their cat

  Highway 395 reopen to both lanes of traffic following washout

    •   