Man charged with murder in baby's beating death released from jail

Joshua Mobley, the 28-year-old babysitter charged with second degree murder in the beating death of a 10-month-old boy last week, was released from jail Tuesday.

Mobley, a married father, is accused of beating 10-month-old Caiden Henry to death. Court documents show the Mobleys started taking care of Caiden while his mother worked in February. Caiden’s mother knew Joshua Mobley because she worked with his wife for the past two years. Those documents also show that on February 20, Caiden’s mother noticed weird bruises on his forehead, left cheek, and left ear and also that he had a broken blood vessel. When she asked about it, Mobley reportedly told her that Caiden got those bruises from hitting his head against the crib.

On February 26, after Mobley babysat Caiden while his mom was working, but when Mobley dropped Caiden off that day, Caiden never woke up. An autopsy showed Caiden had been beaten.

Mobley was booked into Spokane County Jail last week on $500,000 bond. A judge reduced that bond to $250,000 on Monday.

Mobley posted bond on Tuesday.