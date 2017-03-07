Man accused of shooting Spokane deputy had dark past

A Spokane County SWAT member continues to recover after deputies said he was shot in the shoulder by a domestic violence suspect. Deputies returned fire, and the suspect was found dead inside his home by a police robot soon after.

That suspect has been identified by KHQ sources as Dean Bellamy.

The wounded deputy is a sergeant on the force and leads the SWAT team. Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich said he had a successful surgery and doctors were able to remove the bullet. He will likely be released sometime Tuesday night.

As for Bellamy, deputies said they were very familiar with both him and his home. They had been called there for domestic violence three times.

Those in the neighborhood said Bellamy said he seemed to have it all.

"I knew him as a very smart businessman," said one neighbor. "He had started at least one company, or more."

Records show he found success and wealth in banking.

"He was very generous," said the neighbor.

But court documents show his world was unraveling, both personally and professionally. He filed for bankruptcy in 2016, and had been the accused of being the aggressor in some domestic violence incidents. In one from 2016, the victim said he threatened to "stab her through the heart with a metal skewer." She went on to claim that Bellamy said "her family would end up dead" if charges were pursued against him. Court documents show the victim said she was also strangled by the suspect. That case was dismissed, but the domestic violence reports continued.

"This individual seemed to have some issues, but each time he went through the system, for some reason, they kept giving his weapons back to him," said Sheriff Knezovich.

And it was once again a report of domestic violence that brought deputies to the scene Monday night. A woman said Bellamy rammed her car with her, her daughter and mother inside.

SWAT was called in, and after hours of trying to talk him down, deputies said things just got worse. Non-lethal rounds were deployed but ineffective. Shortly after that, the suspect opened fire hitting the SWAT member, according to investigators. Deputies shot back. The suspect was found dead inside his home by a SWAT robot. His cause of death is unknown.

Neighbors said the whole situation is very sad.

"It really kind of breaks your heart."