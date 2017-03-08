TRENDING: Some can't handle Russell Wilson and Ciara's new pregnancy photo

Russell Wilson and Ciara released a new pregnancy/family photo and it's getting a lot of attention for all sorts of reasons.



One of the top comments on the photo reads, " "



While another viewer seems to see all the beauty in the photo saying, I Thank Jesus everyday for you 3. I Love you 3 with all of my heart. You are the most amazing mom & loving person one could ever know. I'm grateful for the Woman, the Wife, the Mother, & Best Friend that you are to us 3. Being a husband to you, a stepdad & with a new little one on the way...it is the greatest gift God has ever given me. The only way to change the world is to Love the World. Love is the way. #Family."



https://www.facebook.com/KHQLocalNews/posts/1484694308228754



