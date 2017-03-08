Winter Storm Warning: Up to 14" of mountain snow on the way

Get the latest forecast from the KHQ Weather Authority. Also available: slideshows, personal forecast tools and helpful weather links!

Winter Storm Warning:

Central Panhandle: 10AM Tuesday - 10AM Wednesday. Valley locations (Silver Valley) could see 3-6" of snow with up to 14" of snow in the mountains, especially south of I-90. Lookout Pass could see between 6-9" of snow.

Wednesday: Potentially slick morning commute as temps dip just below freezing. Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies early, then increasing clouds in the afternoon. High: 39°

Wednesday Night: Chance for snow showers, mainly after 10pm, as temps dip below freezing. Right now looks like e could get less than 1" of snow.

Thursday: Wet snow and a rain/snow mix early on, then turning to rain as temps warm into the low 40s.

7 Day Forecast: Warmer air is slowly starting to filter in from the south, that means our temps will be gradually warming the rest of the week. After Wednesday night's chance for snow, we should mainly just see rain at times the rest of the week, as even our overnight lows should stay above freezing. Keep an eye on Friday...it's shaping up to be windy, with gusts possibly up to 40mph during the afternoon/evening.

-Blake



