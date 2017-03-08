Winter Storm Warning: Up to 14" of mountain snow on the way - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Winter Storm Warning: Up to 14" of mountain snow on the way

Winter Storm Warning:

Central Panhandle: 10AM Tuesday - 10AM Wednesday. Valley locations (Silver Valley) could see 3-6" of snow with up to 14" of snow in the mountains, especially south of I-90. Lookout Pass could see between 6-9" of snow.

Wednesday: Potentially slick morning commute as temps dip just below freezing. Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies early, then increasing clouds in the afternoon. High: 39°

Wednesday Night: Chance for snow showers, mainly after 10pm, as temps dip below freezing. Right now looks like e could get less than 1" of snow.

Thursday: Wet snow and a rain/snow mix early on, then turning to rain as temps warm into the low 40s.

7 Day Forecast: Warmer air is slowly starting to filter in from the south, that means our temps will be gradually warming the rest of the week. After Wednesday night's chance for snow, we should mainly just see rain at times the rest of the week, as even our overnight lows should stay above freezing. Keep an eye on Friday...it's shaping up to be windy, with gusts possibly up to 40mph during the afternoon/evening.

-Blake

FULL FORECAST: http://www.khq.com/weather

HD Doppler Interactive 6i Radar: http://www.khq.com/category/161642/interactive-radar

  • Neighbors board up Spokane squatter house

    Friday, June 9 2017 12:57 AM EDT2017-06-09 04:57:13 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. -  After squatters threaten neighborhood kids, the community is taking matters into their own hands- banding together to get them out. Folks in northwest Spokane say they were at their wits end because of trouble-making squatters, so they worked together to board up that house. Neighbors say that they have seen people casing the house over the last 24 hours, but say the people squatting here have not returned and 

  • Two women charged with stealing $1M from largest apple & cherry operation in Eastern WA

    Friday, June 9 2017 10:09 AM EDT2017-06-09 14:09:48 GMT

    RICHLAND, Wash. (AP) - Two bookkeepers and nine of their family and friends have been charged with stealing almost $1 million from one of the largest apple and cherry operations in Eastern Washington. The Tri-City Herald reports 52-year-old Norma Garza and 38-year-old Maria Galarza allegedly organized the theft ring by giving paychecks to false employees whose names were on the payroll list although they never worked for Zirkle.

  • Have you seen this wanted fugitive?

    Thursday, June 8 2017 3:18 PM EDT2017-06-08 19:18:06 GMT

    KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - The North Idaho Violent Crimes Task Force is hoping you can help them find a wanted fugitive.  22-year-old Cameron James Brunson is wanted on a Kootenai County felony warrant for a probation violation.  He is white, 5'8", 150 lbs with blue eyes and brown hair. He was last known to be living in Spokane Valley.  

  • Suspects arrested in Seattle "thrill shootings" targeting children, a teacher and newspaper carrier

    Friday, June 9 2017 10:53 AM EDT2017-06-09 14:53:08 GMT

    SEATTLE (AP) - Three people have been arrested and charged in what police describe as a series of thrill-shootings in the Seattle area, including one that left a newspaper carrier with life-threatening injuries. Investigators say the first shooting was on April 24, when two defendants - a 23-year-old woman and a 17-year-old boy - tested out a AK-47 by firing about 19 bullets at a couple and their young daughters as they walked to the front door.

  • 2 students arrested after attack on middle school principal

    Friday, June 9 2017 10:18 AM EDT2017-06-09 14:18:03 GMT

    COLLEGE PLACE, Wash. (AP) - Authorities say two high school students have been arrested in southeastern Washington after an attack on a middle school principal.Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Shanda Zessin says police were called Thursday afternoon to John Sager Middle School in College Place. Zessin says authorities responded and found Principal Dale Stopperan with injuries to his face.

  • Two women charged with stealing $1M from largest apple & cherry operation in Eastern WA

    Friday, June 9 2017 10:09 AM EDT2017-06-09 14:09:48 GMT

    RICHLAND, Wash. (AP) - Two bookkeepers and nine of their family and friends have been charged with stealing almost $1 million from one of the largest apple and cherry operations in Eastern Washington. The Tri-City Herald reports 52-year-old Norma Garza and 38-year-old Maria Galarza allegedly organized the theft ring by giving paychecks to false employees whose names were on the payroll list although they never worked for Zirkle.

