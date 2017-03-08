30 killed by gunmen disguised as doctors at military hospital in Afghanistan

Wake up with KHQ and The Wake Up Show -- everyday from 7 to 9 a.m.



KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) - Gunmen dressed as doctors stormed a military hospital near the U.S. Embassy in Afghanistan's capital on Wednesday, killing at least 30 people and wounding more than 50.



An Islamic State affiliate claimed Wednesday's attack on the hospital in Kabul's heavily guarded diplomatic quarter, which set off clashes that lasted for several hours.



Gen. Dawlat Waziri, a Defense Ministry spokesman, says there were "more than 30 killed and more than 50 wounded" in the attack.



He says security forces have taken full control of the facility and that the fighting is over.

