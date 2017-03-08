Starburst selling "Pink Only" packs - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Starburst selling "Pink Only" packs

by Cory Howard, Executive Producer Interactive, KHQ.com
If you woke up Wednesday bummed out about the new round of snow and ice covering the streets, perhaps this will brighten your day. 

Starburst is selling all-pink packs!

No longer will you have to secretly hoard them from your friends and family and say preemptively, "Man, this pack had no pinks in it," while you discretely go into the bathroom, lock the door and enjoy the coveted pink candies in private (You don't do that? Weird. You should). It is my belief that in the future, during the "Mad Max" times that pink Starbursts will become the new currency. Not oil. Not gold. Pink Starbursts (I'm not going to survive during the "Mad Max" times). 

For years, people have been touting the deliciousness of the pinks on social media and the Wrigley Company finally decided to give the people what they want!

“There’s even a meme about being treated ‘like a Pink Starburst,’” Matt Montei, the senior director of confections at Wrigley, told Mashable. “The Pink conversation and fanfare has continued to grow so we decided to act.”

Pink has routinely been the flavor of choice (technically, the flavor is strawberry, but why does it taste just like the color pink then, Starburst?), followed by red, yellow and of course orange. Orange is terrible. There's no worse feeling in the candy world than opening a two-pack and getting two oranges. Pink on the other hand... you get yourself two pinks and it's going to be a good day. 

The All-Pink Packs should be in stores soon for a limited time. 

