Melania Trump hosts first solo White House event on Internationa

Melania Trump hosts first solo White House event on International Women's Day

WASHINGTON (AP) - Melania Trump is hosting a luncheon on International Women's Day. It's her first solo White House event as first lady.
    
The U.N.-designated day commemorates the push for women's rights. Women across the U.S. are observing the day by skipping work and shopping, and attending rallies.
    
At the White House, the first lady welcomed about 50 women seated at tables adorned with floral centerpieces of pharaoh tulips and sweet pea flowers in shades of purple.
    
Attendees included her daughter-in-law, Ivanka Trump; Vice President Mike Pence's wife, Karen; White House counselor Kellyanne Conway; and Education Secretary Betsy DeVos.
    
Reporters were led out of the room as the first lady began to speak.
    
She and President Donald Trump were having dinner later Wednesday with Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and his wife, Heidi.

    •   