Toothy smiles prohibited on Idaho driver's licenses - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Toothy smiles prohibited on Idaho driver's licenses

BOISE, Idaho -

The Idaho Department of Motor Vehicles is no longer allowing people to flash a big grin when they get their picture taken for a new driver's license.

DMV spokesman Jake Melder tells the Idaho Statesman (http://bit.ly/2miMl85) the change is due to a new facial recognition software designed to help stop identity theft.

The no-smile policy went into effect last fall, but officials are still working out details and have yet to launch the software.

Melder says people can still smile for their driver's license pictures, they just can't show their teeth.

The goal of the facial recognition software is to prevent people from getting licenses under different names.

Melder says the data it collects will be kept by the state, but law enforcement agencies could request access to the information.

    •   