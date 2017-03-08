FBI offering reward in disappearance of Coeur d'Alene Tribe memb - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

FBI offering reward in disappearance of Coeur d'Alene Tribe member last seen in 1988

PLUMMER, Idaho -

The FBI is offering up a substantial reward to anyone with information on the disappearance of a 25-year-old woman in 1988. 

Coeur d'Alene Tribe member Tina Finley of Plummer, has not been seen or heard from since March 8, 1988 - exactly 25 years ago. Investigation suggests she was the victim of foul play and now the FBI is offering up a $10,000 reward for information leading to the location of Finley. 

“The FBI and Coeur d’Alene Tribal Police are committed to resolving this case,” said Special Agent Kevin Dunton in a press release sent out on Wednesday. “We would like to speak with anyone who has information about Tina’s disappearance or details that can help bring resolution and long-awaited justice for her family.”

No arrests have been made in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI Salt Lake City field office: (801) 579-6636

    •   