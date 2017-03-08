Missing Kootenai County man found alive in good condition

Update: KHQ called Kootenai Health Thursday afternoon to check on Jay Deming's condition. Officials tell us that he is now in good condition.

Previous Coverage:

The Shoshone County Sheriff's Office confirms a missing 39-year-old Kootenai County man has been found alive after he went missing for days in the wilderness.

39-year-old Jay Deming was reported as being overdue from walking his dog in the area of Lost Creek on Monday afternoon. A search and rescue effort was coordinated and on Wednesday afternoon the Sheriff's Office confirmed Deming had been found alive and was airlifted out of the woods.

In the middle of the expansive Shoshone County wilderness, relief sweeps over the base camp. After days of searching the family is just now learning Jay Deming is alive.

"It's pretty surreal. It's like a movie, you never think you're going to be in this kind of position," said Jeremy Deming, Jay's older brother. "I was freezing just standing out here. To think that my brother was out in the woods with not good equipment... It's hard to stay positive."

Deputies started searching for Jay after he was reported missing earlier in the week.

"He just said he was going for a walk. His dog had never been off leash," said the last man to see him on Monday. "He wasn't dressed well. He wasn't ready, but he's a tough guy, I'll tell you that. I'm happy for him."

Snow started falling, and the search got harder. As did surviving the wilderness. Sheriff's deputies and Two Bear Air out of Montana came to help. So did dozens of volunteers.

"These people are tireless and they are so committed to what they do and they're all volunteers," Jeremy Deming said, holding back tears. "Where else could you find people like that? Our community is pretty incredible."

Search and rescue crews and his family say Jay Deming's 11-month-old puppy Nibbs kept him warm.

"Animals have an amazing ability to lift our spirits and keep us motivated, it's definitely an option for keeping him warm as well," said Mike Gunderson with the Shoshone County Sheriff's Office. "It definitely could have assisted in keeping him alive."

The Deming family told KHQ that Nibbs is fed and happy after the ordeal. ""He is a champ. He will be living like a king tonight, belly rubs, playtime, you name it."

"I think that little puppy is going to get the most credit," Jeremy Deming said. "I'm sure it was his heat source and kept him going. Man's best friend right?"