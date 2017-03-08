Accused pastor shooter likely headed back to Coeur d'Alene following mental health evaluation

The man accused of shooting a Coeur d'Alene pastor six times in the back in a church parking lot last year is headed back to jail following a mental health evaluation.

Kyle Odom was involuntarily committed to a state hospital for the evaluation in December, but following an order put in on Tuesday, Odom is being moved from the hospital and likely placed back in the Kootenai County Jail. Lawyers for the prosecution and defense will use information gathered during the evaluation by the Department of Health and Welfare to determine whether the charges against the accused shooter can move forward.

Odom is accused shooting Pastor Tim Remington outside Altar Church in Coeur d'Alene in March 2016. Following the shooting he flew to Washington, D.C. where he was found throwing objects over the White House fence, and subsequently arrested. Police say he drove his car to Boise then took a flight to Washington, D.C.

In a 30-page manifesto sent to KHQ along with a flash drive filled with images and conspiracy theories, he claimed he shot Pastor Remington because he was a martian who was controlling his mind.

A year later, Pastor Tim continues his long recovery from multiple gunshot wounds. Friends and family call his recovery miraculous. On Sunday, Remington played piano with both hands at a church service. Something those close to the pastor say doctors told him he might not ever be able to do again.

Odom faces charges of aggravated battery for the shooting.