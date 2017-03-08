Do you have snow-related damage to your property? - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Do you have snow-related damage to your property?

Posted: Updated:
by Matt Pusatory, KHQ Local News Web Producer
Photo: City of Spokane Twitter Photo: City of Spokane Twitter
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. -

Greater Spokane Emergency Management is conducting a preliminary damage assessment from Spokane County residents and businesses. If you suffered damage or loss due to winter weather snow melt, flooding, or water damage to your home, property, personal property or business, you may have some money coming your way.

Emergency Management says some residents may be covered by homeowners' or renters' insurance, and businesses may also be insured against these kind of losses. Contact your insurance company if this is the case.

If not, you can fill out a damage assessment form here: http://www.spokanecounty.org/1952/Report-Damage

Emergency Management says that filling out the above form does not guarantee payment or help. The information is used to determine if the county qualifies for disaster aid by meeting local, state and federal guidelines.

For more information, visit: http://www.spokanecounty.org/1460/Emergency-Management

