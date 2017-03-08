Conservatives say Trump open to GOP bill fixes

Conservatives say Trump open to GOP bill fixesPosted: Updated:
Neighbors board up Spokane squatter house
SPOKANE, Wash. - After squatters threaten neighborhood kids, the community is taking matters into their own hands- banding together to get them out. Folks in northwest Spokane say they were at their wits end because of trouble-making squatters, so they worked together to board up that house. Neighbors say that they have seen people casing the house over the last 24 hours, but say the people squatting here have not returned and>>
Two women charged with stealing $1M from largest apple & cherry operation in Eastern WA
RICHLAND, Wash. (AP) - Two bookkeepers and nine of their family and friends have been charged with stealing almost $1 million from one of the largest apple and cherry operations in Eastern Washington. The Tri-City Herald reports 52-year-old Norma Garza and 38-year-old Maria Galarza allegedly organized the theft ring by giving paychecks to false employees whose names were on the payroll list although they never worked for Zirkle.>>
Have you seen this wanted fugitive?
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - The North Idaho Violent Crimes Task Force is hoping you can help them find a wanted fugitive. 22-year-old Cameron James Brunson is wanted on a Kootenai County felony warrant for a probation violation. He is white, 5'8", 150 lbs with blue eyes and brown hair. He was last known to be living in Spokane Valley.>>
'CD', the dog who walked the hallways of Mead High School, passes away
MEAD, Wash. - The Mead community is feeling a huge loss this week. Camp Dog "CD" Mickelsen, a pup that walked the halls of Mead High School for many years passed away this week. "He has occupied our hearts since the day he came back from leadership camp in 2002 and has been a source of hope & healing for thousands throughout the years," a post on Mead High School's Facebook page stated.>>
PHOTOS: Dog fired from police work for being too friendly
QUEENSLAND, Australia - Gavel the German shepherd was just too friendly for police work. His handlers at the Queensland Police Service in Australia decided to cut him from the 16-month training program after learning that the pup is far too sociable for the line of duty. According to the BBC, he much preferred getting belly tickles and cuddles from strangers instead of catching crooks and sniffing out explosives. Not to worry, Gavel>>
Suspects arrested in Seattle "thrill shootings" targeting children, a teacher and newspaper carrier
SEATTLE (AP) - Three people have been arrested and charged in what police describe as a series of thrill-shootings in the Seattle area, including one that left a newspaper carrier with life-threatening injuries. Investigators say the first shooting was on April 24, when two defendants - a 23-year-old woman and a 17-year-old boy - tested out a AK-47 by firing about 19 bullets at a couple and their young daughters as they walked to the front door.>>
Police: Family held prisoner by bobcat inside their house
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) - Police in New Jersey say a mother locked herself and her two young children in their bathroom after a bobcat got into their house, prompting a police response. The Morris County family called police Wednesday evening to report that a bobcat had somehow gotten inside. NJ.com reports officers opened all of the doors and windows in the house to coax the bobcat into leaving. Washington Township police Sgt. Robert Oranchak ...>>
Spokane mom dresses up as T-Rex to have fun, help raise money for daughters
SPOKANE, Wash. - If you’ve seen a person running around, biking, maybe even going through the drive-thru at Starbucks in an inflatable T-Rex costume you’re not crazy. Her name is Sarah Caprye and she’s awesome. “I carry the costume around in my van and when an opportunity arises I say that’s a perfect T-Rex moment and I just throw it on and go,” said Caprye. “Anything you do in that suit looks pretty funny.” A “T-Rex moment,”>>
Spokane mom's warning after strange child luring attempt
SPOKANE, Wash. - A mother says her north Spokane neighborhood has become a cesspool and wants to warn others after a man tried luring her son, using a stroller. "I've lived in this neighborhood since I was in the sixth grade,” Karen Hall said. But she'd had enough after a recent incident. “A man with a stroller was walking down and asked him if he wanted to ride in the stroller,” she said. To make this even more strange, she says her>>
Spokane man searching for strangers who helped pull drivable lawn mower off his crushed leg
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane man is searching for several strangers and the firefighters who helped him after a freak accident while mowing his lawn. Dave Gill was mowing his lawn on May 21 on the Lower South Hill when the breaks stopped working. “I came down a stone embankment and hit the street,” said Gill. “It happened so fast the stirring wheel crushed my ribs and I pushed as hard as I could.” The drivable lawn mower was too .>>
Post Falls Police Officer saves life and leg of teen
POST FALLS, Idaho - In North Idaho, one family is sharing their story about a Hometown Hero who saved their child's life. It was truly a life or death situation. Words you never want to hear...14 year old Xandar Fortune's left leg cut by a chainsaw. "We were cutting down a tree in my backyard. The tree started to fall the right way, then it went off to the side, pulled me with it," Xandar said. "I took a giant step forward and the chainsaw caught my leg.">>
Happy feet: Man pays it forward after surviving devastating accident
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - The new shoe feeling: shiny colors, comfy, and that new shoe smell. One small step in a new pair of shoes feels like walking on the moon. You gain your ground then you’re off running. Smiling from ear-to-ear, Wayne Juneau helps another kid at Borah Elementary School in Coeur d’Alene. “My goal is to help any child get a new pair of shoes,” Juneau said. On a cold winter day, Juneau saw a kid come to school>>
Neighbors say psych hospital has history after escaped inmate found in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. A psychiatric hospital patient escapes and is eventually captured in Spokane It's not the first time its happened and neighbors say it wont be the last. How did this happen? That's the question Eastern State Hospital is facing after one of their patients disappeared into the night. While searching for 39-year-old Dustin P. Leeds, deputies found a broken latch on one of the gates at the edge of the property. It i...>>
Murder charge filed against Yakima man in death of wife
YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) - A 44-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder, domestic violence and unlawful disposal of remains in the death of his wife near Yakima. The Yakima Herald-Republic reported Friday that charges were filed against Jaime Alejandre after Maria Gonzalez-Castillo's burned body was found in a pit on June 2 near Granger. Authorities say deputies found the woman's body after receiving a call from the 37-year-old woman's teenage ...>>
Spokane Valley man sentenced for distributing child porn
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A Spokane Valley man has been sentenced to five years behind bars and an additional ten years of court supervision after pleading guilty to distributing child porn. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, 65-year-old Thomas J. Monteith agreed Friday to hand over his computer and related equipment he used to distribute and store the photos and videos. According to information disclosed during the 2016>>
Birth control tablets recalled after packaging error
BALTIMORE, Maryland - Lupin Pharmaceuticals has announced a nationwide recall on one lot of its oral contraceptive Mibelas 24 F-E tablets after a consumer noticed a packaging error. According to the FDA, the blister was rotated 180 degrees within the wallet, reversing the weekly tablet orientation, making it so that the first four tablets in the package would be non-hormonal placebo tablets as opposed to the active tablets. According>>
