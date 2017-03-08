House approves $578 billion for military

The House has voted decisively to approve a $578 billion spending bill. The measure keeps the U.S. armed forces operating through September and sets the stage for substantial increases to the Pentagon's budget advocated by President Donald Trump.



The defense legislation passed Wednesday, 371-48, clearing the way for the Senate to act.



The Trump administration is preparing a $30 billion supplement to the bill. The a separate measure will serve as a down payment on the president's promise to repair what he's called a "depleted" military.



The defense bill includes $516 billion for basic military requirements, which covers everything from the purchase of bombs and bullets to troop training. Nearly $62 billion is included to pay for ongoing military operations in Afghanistan, Iraq and elsewhere.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)