Exclusive video show arrest of murder-suicide suspect

Exclusive video show arrest of murder-suicide suspectPosted: Updated:
Spokane mom's warning after strange child luring attempt
SPOKANE, Wash. - A mother says her north Spokane neighborhood has become a cesspool and wants to warn others after a man tried luring her son, using a stroller. "I've lived in this neighborhood since I was in the sixth grade,” Karen Hall said. But she'd had enough after a recent incident. “A man with a stroller was walking down and asked him if he wanted to ride in the stroller,” she said. To make this even more strange, she says her>>
Post Falls Police Officer saves life and leg of teen
POST FALLS, Idaho - In North Idaho, one family is sharing their story about a Hometown Hero who saved their child's life. It was truly a life or death situation. Words you never want to hear...14 year old Xandar Fortune's left leg cut by a chainsaw. "We were cutting down a tree in my backyard. The tree started to fall the right way, then it went off to the side, pulled me with it," Xandar said. "I took a giant step forward and the chainsaw caught my leg.">>
Spokane man searching for strangers who helped pull drivable lawn mower off his crushed leg
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane man is searching for several strangers and the firefighters who helped him after a freak accident while mowing his lawn. Dave Gill was mowing his lawn on May 21 on the Lower South Hill when the breaks stopped working. “I came down a stone embankment and hit the street,” said Gill. “It happened so fast the stirring wheel crushed my ribs and I pushed as hard as I could.” The drivable lawn mower was too .>>
Two women charged with stealing $1M from largest apple & cherry operation in Eastern WA
RICHLAND, Wash. (AP) - Two bookkeepers and nine of their family and friends have been charged with stealing almost $1 million from one of the largest apple and cherry operations in Eastern Washington. The Tri-City Herald reports 52-year-old Norma Garza and 38-year-old Maria Galarza allegedly organized the theft ring by giving paychecks to false employees whose names were on the payroll list although they never worked for Zirkle.>>
Police: Family held prisoner by bobcat inside their house
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) - Police in New Jersey say a mother locked herself and her two young children in their bathroom after a bobcat got into their house, prompting a police response. The Morris County family called police Wednesday evening to report that a bobcat had somehow gotten inside. NJ.com reports officers opened all of the doors and windows in the house to coax the bobcat into leaving. Washington Township police Sgt. Robert Oranchak ...>>
Spokane Valley man sentenced for distributing child porn
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A Spokane Valley man has been sentenced to five years behind bars and an additional ten years of court supervision after pleading guilty to distributing child porn. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, 65-year-old Thomas J. Monteith agreed Friday to hand over his computer and related equipment he used to distribute and store the photos and videos. According to information disclosed during the 2016>>
FBI offers reward for serial bank robber known as 'Great Outdoors Bandit'
BOISE, Idaho - The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information about a serial bank robber who has robbed banks in Boise, Idaho, Meridian Idaho, and Orem, Utah. Agents with the FBI report that on four separate occasions going back to December, 2016 an unknown man robbed three banks in Idaho and one in Utah.>>
Spokane Valley house fire causes more than $100,000 in damage
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley Firefighters extinguished a house fire in the 11900 block of East 20th Ave. Friday night. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. When crews arrived on scene they found a large amount of fire on the south side of the home.>>
'The Grand Tour' host Richard Hammond injured in car crash
GENEVA (AP) - The makers of Amazon's car-themed TV show "The Grand Tour" say presenter Richard Hammond has been in a serious crash while filming in Switzerland, but has escaped serious injury.>>
Police say Jeremy Christian a suspect in January stabbing
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - Police in Portland, Oregon, are investigating whether the man charged with killing two men and wounding another on a light-rail train stabbed a man in the back earlier this year. Portland police Sgt. Chris Burley said Friday that 35-year-old Jeremy Christian is "a main suspect" in the stabbing that happened Jan. 27 outside Voodoo Doughnut in downtown Portland.>>
Marches against Islamic law to be held in many US cities
SEATTLE (AP) - Marches against Islamic law are scheduled in more than two dozen cities across the United States. Counter-demonstrations were also planned for Saturday by opponents who called the marches anti-Muslim and an attempt to stoke hatred.>>
Piano-playing bear strikes viral chord at Colorado apartment
VAIL, Colo. (AP) - Police say it wasn't a burglary - just a black bear that stomped, briefly, on piano keys while rummaging through an apartment in Colorado. The revelation came after Katie Hawley reported her Vail apartment had been disturbed while she was away on May 31. She later checked security camera footage and saw the bear roaming the apartment and pouncing on piano keys.>>
First Amendment lawyer defending neo-Nazi website publisher
First Amendment lawyer defending neo-Nazi website publisherA Las Vegas lawyer specializing in free-speech cases is representing the publisher of a leading neo-Nazi website who has been sued for orchestrating an anti-Semitic online trolling campaign against a Montana family. Marc Randazza told The Associated Press on Friday that his firm is defending Daily Stormer founder Andrew Anglin against a federal lawsuit that real estate agent Tanya Gersh filed against him in April. Gersh is represented by attorne...>>A Las Vegas lawyer specializing in free-speech cases is representing the publisher of a leading neo-Nazi website who has been sued for orchestrating an anti-Semitic online trolling campaign against a Montana family. Marc Randazza told The Associated Press on Friday that his firm is defending Daily Stormer founder Andrew Anglin against a federal lawsuit that real estate agent Tanya Gersh filed against him in April. Gersh is represented by attorne...>>
Powerball jackpot up to $435M, 10th largest in US history
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Powerball players apparently will have a chance to win the 10th largest lottery prize in U.S. history. Saturday night's drawing will be for the estimated $435 million jackpot. It costs $2 for a Powerball ticket and a chance to dream of instant riches, but the odds of winning are incredibly small, at one in 292.2 million.>>
Adam West, who played 1960s-era Batman, dies at 88
LOS ANGELES (AP) - The family of Adam West, whose straight-faced portrayal of Batman in a 1960s TV series lifted the tight-clad Caped Crusader into the national consciousness, says he has died at age 88. Family members said on a verified Facebook page that West died Friday night after "a short but brave battle with leukemia.">>
Firefighters go above and beyond for family after cardiac episode
POST FALLS, Idaho - An act of kindness in a scary situation. A Post Falls man had a cardiac episode in his own front yard. It wasn't a surprise that firefighters showed up to help but his family says what firefighters did next, was above and beyond the call of duty. Rod Beierle says his stepfather David went outside his home on Friday to mow the lawn when he suddenly had a cardiac episode. "This hasn't been the first time that this has happened.>>
